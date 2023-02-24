VALPARAISO — Jordan Woods came out of the Hammond Central locker room wearing a plastic Viking helmet signed by a couple of Valparaiso youngsters.

The Wolves just won a 64-59 game at Valparaiso Friday, but Woods wasn’t taunting the home team. He traded a couple of compression shirts, some socks and some shoes for the headgear. The elementary schoolers were waiting to take pictures with Woods after the game and the deal was made.

“They’re my new best friends,” the Hammond Central senior said. “We just made friends that quick. It’s a small world. You never know when you going to see them again.”

The Wolves were in that kind of cheerful mood after finishing the regular season 22-1, undefeated against teams from Indiana and ready to make a run beginning next week in Class 4A Sectional 1 at Munster.

“We’re healthy. Two years ago, Reggie (Abram) went down and cut into our championship dreams,” coach Larry Moore Jr. said. “I just wanted to come out of here healthy and we did that. We’re going forward.”

Friday night, Hammond Central waited for the right shot, made the right pass and was sound on defense. Woods was at the heart of that. The team’s leading scorer only had four points but he found black jerseys under the basket and behind the 3-point line for several assists, including a few of the hockey variety.

“We got to play our game. That’s the name of the game: Patience. We can’t let the other team slow us down or speed us up,” Woods said. “That’s what we work on in practice, stay in the moment, work hard for it.”

Hammond Central (22-1) always seems to be sparked by a different player on offense. On this night Matt King came out hot, hitting four shots in the first quarter to score nine of his 14 points. The Wolves held a small lead for most of the first half.

“When you’re on the road, you’ve got to find a way to win. They were understanding that it wasn’t about finding a bucket. We had to take some time and keep the ball out of Mason (Jones’s) hands,” Moore said. “This is a good road win for us.”

Jones didn't score in the first quarter but Valparaiso (11-13) clawed in front late in the second, eventually taking the lead on a Phillip Amones three-point play with 48 seconds left before the break.

That continued after halftime, as the Vikings grew their advantage to as big as five. That’s when the Wolves defense became a little too much. Valparaiso was within three points early in the final quarter but never got closer. Kenneth Grant and Vynce Overshawn hit free throws in the final minute to seal it.

“Valpo is good. They’re well coached,” Moore said. “We wasn’t expecting to come beat them by 20 or nothing like that. We knew it was their senior night and they were going to be ready to play.”

The win brings Hammond Central to 6-0 against the Duneland Athletic Conference, which contains the area's biggest schools and traditional powerhouses. The Wolves beat Michigan City, Crown Point, Portage, Chesterton and Lake Central this season.

It’s also the first time the Vikings have finished a regular season with more losses than wins since 2008.

“This was just another team, another team in the way on our road to state,” Woods said.

Jones and Jack Smiley each scored 16 points for Valparaiso. Overshawn had 13 for the Wolves.

