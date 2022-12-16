Hammond Central rally to complete double-digit comeback at 21st Century

GARY — Hammond Central was just not going to be denied on Friday night in the Haskins and Williams Athletic Center in Gary against Class 2A No. 7 21st Century.

The Wolves trailed by double digits in the second and third quarters only to rally with a big effort in the fourth to force overtime. Hammond Central dominated in the overtime session, outscoring 21st Century 12-4 to post a 81-73 victory in OT to remain unbeaten at 6-0.

“We knew it was going to be a dogfight when we came here,” said forward Amauri Moore, who finished with 13 points. “We just had to compete and do what we had to do.”

Jordan Woods, an Eastern Illinois University football recruit, led the Wolves with 23 points, 16 coming in the second half and overtime. He grabbed seven rebounds, dished out three assists and had three steals.

“We practice times like this,” Woods said. “When it’s all on the line, that’s when it all matters. Hitting our our free throws, being tough enough to play defense in clutch moments when it ain’t going our way. We came back from double digits. The defense came, a team effort.”

Danny Garza added 12 points and seven rebounds.

“We just kept battling,” Hammond Central coach Larry Moore Jr. said. “They’re a great team, well coached and have a bunch of great athletes out there. We knew it was going to be a battle. We just had to take their runs and keep pushing.”

Hammond’s Matt King hit a 3-pointer to knot the game at 69-69 with :09 left. 21st Century’s shot at the buzzer was offline to send the game into overtime.

Hammond rallied from being as many as 12 points down in the second half but got to within 54-46 after three quarters. Moore scored Hammond’s first eight points of the fourth quarter as the Wolves got within 58-54 with 5:47 left in the game.

“I was just thinking about getting my team back in it,” Moore said. “I started off the first half with two fouls, and I couldn’t do nothing for my team. I knew my team really needed me, so I just came back out with intensity and picked my team up.”

The Wolves just stayed relentless and got within 66-64 with 1:47 left to set up the wild finish.

Ashton Williamson led all scorers with 25 points and added eight rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Cougars (4-2). Quintin Floyd added 18 points.

In the first quarter 21st Century jumped out to a 17-11 lead at the first stop on the strength of two dunks with a 3-point play by DJ Moss and two 3-pointers by Williamson. Woods had a highlight-reel dunk that also awarded with a foul shot for the old-fashioned 3-point play.

Hammond got five points from Kenneth Grant and a basket by Garza at the outset of the second quarter to pull within 23-22 midway through the period. 21st Centuray responded with five points from Williamson and buckets in the paint to pull ahead 31-24 with 2:01 to play.

Hammond had difficulty handling 21st Century’s man-to-man pressure which led to fast break baskets. A bucket underneath put the Cougars up 37-24. Hammond closed with a flurry to get within 37-28 at the half.