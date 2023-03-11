MICHIGAN CITY — Kenneth Grant missed Hammond High School’s 2021 regional game. The Wildcats lost in the regional championship in overtime to South Bend St. Joseph. They were without star guard Reggie Abram, who was injured.

Grant wasn’t injured but wasn’t allowed to finish that season with the team. He felt like he may have been able to help the school play a few more postseason games.

Hammond High is no more — the city consolidated schools, and Grant is now a senior guard for the Hammond Central Wolves. He’s been thinking about moments like Saturday’s regional game against Mishawaka for two years.

“I was at home watching, and I knew I could’ve did a lot that year,” Grant said. “I put myself in that situation and I had to come back and change the whole program.”

His moment came in the fourth quarter. The Cavemen cut a lead that was as large as 20 to only six with about five minutes to play. Grant caught a ball in the corner, didn’t hesitate at all and buried a 3-pointer to extend the advantage to nine points. He then hit all six of his free throw attempts before the final buzzer.

Grant sealed a Hammond Central 59-46 win. The school’s first regional trophy. Hammond High won its last in 1954.

“I want to cry right now. You don’t understand how much this means to me. I wasn’t there for them when they needed me,” Grant said. “I came back, and I’m a better player. I’m helping my team win. That’s all that matters to me.”

The Wolves (26-1) overcame a scoreless third quarter. Point guard Jordan Woods spent much of that frame on the bench with foul troubles and the offense was out of sorts.

Mishawaka (20-7) went on a 15-0 run spanning the break.

“We got stagnant once Jordan went out. Our offense just wasn’t flowing,” coach Larry Moore Jr. said. “Guys were trying not to turn the ball over, not in their normal flow. They were trying not to lose the lead and we just got stagnant.”

Hammond Central built the lead with a full-court press for the duration of the first half. That’s a defensive tactic sometimes used but not relied upon by the Wolves this season.

Moore said it was something he saw the Cavemen struggle with on tape.

“This means everything. This is my first regionals in four years. I have two sectionals,” senior Vynce Overshown said. “We still got to stay focused for semistate.”

The Wolves coach wasn’t quite ready to celebrate after the game.

“It hasn’t hit me yet because I’m still mad about the third quarter,” Moore said. “Once I get over that third quarter, I’ll be all right.”