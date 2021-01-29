Hammond earns No. 1 ranking for first time since 1974

Hammond is making the most of its last season in school history.
This week, the Wildcats moved up from No. 2 to No. 1 in the Associated Press' Class 3A state poll. According to coach Larry Moore Jr., this is the first time Hammond has taken the top spot in Indiana since the 1973-1974 season, which was before class distinctions were implemented.
"It was actually back when my dad played (for Hammond). In 1974, they were tied with Jeffersonville," Moore said. "So, it was my dad's senior year the last time we were No. 1 in the state."
Moore's father, Larry Moore Sr., is still the athletic director at his alma mater. When he was on the hardwood 47 years ago, Moore Sr. was one of the best players on of one of the premier programs in the state.
The former Wildcats standout was selected as an Indiana All-Star in 1974, joining Spring Valley great and future NBA legend Larry Bird.
Moore Jr. said it's been a joy to see Hammond come full circle, especially considering how much this last ride means to past and present Wildcats.
"For all of us, the community and our great alumni, this is a great feeling to be recognized as No. 1 in Indiana because Indiana is the mecca of basketball," Moore Jr. said. "So for Hammond to be voted No. 1 by the Associated Press, that is beyond huge."
As for his players, though, Moore Jr. said they haven't paid much attention to their No. 1 ranking. The Wildcats have carried on with a business as usual approach, and Reggie Abram is leading the way.
The 5-foot-8 senior, who is arguably the most impactful guard in the Region, said his team isn't satisfied.
"There are bigger things ahead, really," Abram said. "We only have one goal, and that's to make it to state — and win."
Entering Thursday's home contest against Bishop Noll, Hammond had won 11 straight games and Abram was one of four players averaging double figures in scoring.
He and Moore Jr. believe that balance will come in handy as the Wildcats forge ahead during what is shaping up to be one of their best campaigns ever.
"My players haven't even spoken about being No. 1 in the state or No. 1 in the area, not one of them," Moore Jr. said. "It's very humbling to me because they're focused on the games and not the rankings. We've been in places where we were very good, and we didn't get any recognition, so they just know that we have to go out and continue to win."
Recruiting trail
Kyle Ross is one of the most versatile players in Northwest Indiana, and college coaches have taken notice.
Lake Central's senior forward has reeled in five Division I scholarship offers from Drake, Green Bay, IUPUI, Milwaukee and Rhode Island. However, on Dec. 26, Ross announced via social media that he would be choosing between four programs, leaving Milwaukee off his shortlist of finalists.
"All (four) of those schools were straight up with me, telling me what I need to work on and staying in contact with me, stuff like that," Ross said. "I feel like I just have good relationships with them. My dad just told me that the choice is mine, but to go somewhere where everything isn't sugarcoated."
The senior, who stands 6-7, added that he isn't sure when he will commit. Right now most of his focus is on guiding the Indians, who have won four of their last five games.
Ross is averaging team highs of 17.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game while shooting 51.2% from the field.
"We just keep getting better. Everyone is holding themselves accountable," Ross said. " ... Everyone is coming into practice ready to work. I know that last game against Valpo (a 42-37 road loss on Jan. 22), that really hurt all of us. So we're looking to come back Friday and beat Chesterton."
As the regular season winds down and the playoffs approach, Ross is thankful that Lake Central hasn't had any stoppages due to COVID-19, which has given him a new appreciation for the sport his loves.
"My attitude for the game has definitely changed," Ross said. "You never know when your last game is going to be, so every day I get to go out there, I know I have to play with that fire in me."
Waiting for spring
James and Steven Hernandez are baseball players.
It's their first love and their main sport, but until they can get back on the field, they've held their own on the court.
Last season, Washington Township was led by former 6-7 forward Austin Darnell, who now plays at Trinity Christian College in Illinois. In his absence, it is the Hernandez twins' turn to take the reins.
James Hernandez paces the Senators in scoring at 20.2 points per game, compared to 14.6 points per game as a junior. Steven Hernandez is averaging 15.8 points per game, compared to 7.9 points per game during the 2019-20 campaign.
"(Our senior season) has been awesome so far. Growing up we always knew we would be going through this together at the same time, and it's just nice to have a similar player on the other side," Steven Hernandez said. "We know each others' games so well, so we flow together, and it really helps the team."
Washington Township is 7-4 on the season, and while both brothers plan to continue leading their squad, they're also excited for a long-awaited baseball season.
Last year, the IHSAA canceled spring sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, which denied the Senators a chance to return to Victory Field in Indianapolis. In 2019, the Hernandez twins were a vital part of the program's first trip to state, resulting in a Class A runner-up finish to University.
Even though they're on the hardwood now, both seniors are still gearing up for the spring, too.
"Baseball is me and James' thing," Steven Hernandez said. "We have 12 seniors this year (for baseball), which is crazy. I don't think anybody around has 12 seniors, and we're all busting our butts every day. Even after me and James' basketball practices, we're throwing on the side and doing what we can to stay ready.
"We really want to get back to state."
Before they can return to the diamond, however, both brothers hope to go on a memorable run in basketball. The Senators have only won two postseason games during the Hernandez twins' first three campaigns, but they're eager to change that next month.
"We definitely want to win a sectional championship," James Hernandez said. "Our (program) has never won one, so we're looking to get the first one. We've got some tough teams in our sectional like Kouts and 21st (Century), and we know we have to step it up. But anything can happen, and I believe we can do it."