Hammond earns No. 1 ranking for first time since 1974

As the regular season winds down and the playoffs approach, Ross is thankful that Lake Central hasn't had any stoppages due to COVID-19, which has given him a new appreciation for the sport his loves.

"My attitude for the game has definitely changed," Ross said. "You never know when your last game is going to be, so every day I get to go out there, I know I have to play with that fire in me."

Waiting for spring

James and Steven Hernandez are baseball players.

It's their first love and their main sport, but until they can get back on the field, they've held their own on the court.

Last season, Washington Township was led by former 6-7 forward Austin Darnell, who now plays at Trinity Christian College in Illinois. In his absence, it is the Hernandez twins' turn to take the reins.

James Hernandez paces the Senators in scoring at 20.2 points per game, compared to 14.6 points per game as a junior. Steven Hernandez is averaging 15.8 points per game, compared to 7.9 points per game during the 2019-20 campaign.