HAMMOND — Munster coach Mike Hackett called Hammond’s 67-55 win over his Mustangs “a good old fashioned butt whooping.”
And nobody whooped more butt than Hammond’s Harold Woods.
Woods, a junior guard, set new career highs at any level with 30 points and 14 rebounds to out-duel Munster junior guard Luka Balac, who scored 27 of his own. The soft-spoken Woods wasn’t aware of the numbers and didn’t know until after the game just how much damage he’d done.
“A lot of energy,” Woods said when describing his game.
Hammond coach Larry Moore Jr. said he could tell Woods was playing with a chip on his shoulder after being limited to just eight points in a loss to Chicago Hyde Park to begin the season. That energy Woods fed off helped him turn in an entirely different game that Munster had no answers for.
“He was a handful,” Hackett said.
The contest stayed close throughout the first half and into the third quarter with Munster (2-1) trailing Hammond (1-1) by just one with 3:43 left in the third quarter. The Wildcats then broke the game open with a 10-4 run into the fourth quarter.
Woods hit a critical 3-pointer during that stretch to help lead the late surge with the Mustangs tiring from Hammond’s press. He finished the game shooting 11-of-16 overall from the floor including a 9-of-10 mark on 2-point field goals.
“He’s our best all-around scorer,” Moore said of Woods. “He can score in different ways. I think in that first game he was a little passive. He came out and wanted to perform.”
Woods and his teammates turned Friday’s contest into a “track meet,” Hackett said, and once that became clear the Mustangs’ head coach said the game was over.
“They got a little tired towards the end of the third,” Moore said. “That’s why we kept the pressure up. We wanted to wear them down. It played in our favor that they got a bit fatigued.”
Hammond finished with an edge in virtually all significant statistical categories outside of turnovers, which Hackett lamented his team couldn’t take advantage of.
Balac was the bright spot on the night with his 27 points coming on 12-of-18 shooting from the floor but only 10 of those came in the second half as the Wildcats ran away.
“Luka has always been very aggressive on the offensive end,” Hackett said. “He can go to the hole strong and can finish with both hands. We didn’t give him any help tonight.”