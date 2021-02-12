Hanover Central clinches share of GSSC title against Calumet

“We knew that we wanted the ball in Joey’s hands,” Hanover Central coach Bryon Clouse said. “It’s contagious. Hitting free throws are contagious and making 3-pointers are contagious. So are missing them.”

The Warriors felt the contagion of missing 3-pointers in the second quarter as they saw a 10-5 lead evaporate as Calumet failed to score for the entire quarter. Hanover Central scored 13 points to take an 18-10 halftime lead.

“We got lucky that they missed some three's,” Clouse said. “With their speed and their quickness, we have to stay in some kind of zone against them and we hope they miss some shots. Our big guys grabbed rebounds, so we were able to get it where they took one shot and we got the ball back. That second quarter was picture perfect.”

The Wildcats (10-5, 6-1) have now won their second straight conference title and they’ve done it in a year that has been marked by starts and stops for the program. Hanover Central was without two key players in its lone GSSC loss to Lake Station last month and the Wildcats were without junior guard Nick Holden on Friday night.

“We’ve yet to have a game this season where we’ve had our entire group of guys,” Clouse said. “But we’re 10-5 and we’re co-conference champs right now.”