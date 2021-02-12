Hanover Central clinches share of GSSC title against Calumet

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — Joey Glidewell stepped to the free throw line on Friday night with tons of thoughts swirling in his brain.
The Hanover Central senior thought about all the upperclassmen that have come before him and how he has tried to emulate them this season. He thought about the season itself, the moments of uncertainty as the Wildcats have been chasing a second straight Greater South Shore Conference championship. He thought about the conference crown and how much it would mean to repeat.
He thought about everything and then he thought about nothing. Nothing except knocking down free throws.
Glidewell connected on six straight free throws in the fourth quarter as Hanover Central knocked off Calumet 43-32 to clinch a share of the GSSC title. Glidewell finished with a game-high 14 points.
“I just cleared my mind,” Glidewell said. “I know the pressure was going to come. This is one of those moments that you wait for. I knew as a senior that I had to deliver. I thought about all the other seniors before me and how I looked at them when I was younger. I knew what I had to do.”
Hanover Central led by as many as 12 points in the second half before the Warriors mounted a furious comeback to cut the deficit to 30-26 with 3:40 remaining in the fourth quarter. Glidewell connected on two free throws on Hanover Central’s next possession and then he added an offensive put back moments later to extend the lead to eight.
“We knew that we wanted the ball in Joey’s hands,” Hanover Central coach Bryon Clouse said. “It’s contagious. Hitting free throws are contagious and making 3-pointers are contagious. So are missing them.”
The Warriors felt the contagion of missing 3-pointers in the second quarter as they saw a 10-5 lead evaporate as Calumet failed to score for the entire quarter. Hanover Central scored 13 points to take an 18-10 halftime lead.
“We got lucky that they missed some three's,” Clouse said. “With their speed and their quickness, we have to stay in some kind of zone against them and we hope they miss some shots. Our big guys grabbed rebounds, so we were able to get it where they took one shot and we got the ball back. That second quarter was picture perfect.”
The Wildcats (10-5, 6-1) have now won their second straight conference title and they’ve done it in a year that has been marked by starts and stops for the program. Hanover Central was without two key players in its lone GSSC loss to Lake Station last month and the Wildcats were without junior guard Nick Holden on Friday night.
“We’ve yet to have a game this season where we’ve had our entire group of guys,” Clouse said. “But we’re 10-5 and we’re co-conference champs right now.”
Jerell Johnson led the Warriors (8-7) with nine points while Scott Flores scored six of his seven points in the first quarter. Calumet is currently 5-1 in the GSSC and has yet to play Wheeler after the original meeting on Jan. 21 was postponed. The schools don’t have a date yet to play as COVID-19 continues to throw wrenches into the 2020-21 season.