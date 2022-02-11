Hanover Central holds off scrappy Lowell

LOWELL — Playing a winless team is always dangerous, and Hanover Central knew that going into its matchup against Lowell on Friday at the Pit.

Hanover toughed out a close battle throughout and hung on for a 54-42 win.

“No disrespect, but I don’t want to be that one team that they have on their schedule,” said Hanover freshman Henry Maurer. “My whole team really persevered to make sure we didn’t have that loss.”

Maurer and senior Nicholas Holden each scored 13 points for the Wildcats (8-9) and combined for five 3-pointers.

“I feel like it was all about effort,” Maurer said. “If we didn’t constantly put in that effort and put in that strength and that mental toughness, I don’t think we would’ve won that game."

Leading 24-23 to start the third quarter, a 3-pointer by Drayk Castner gave the Wildcats their biggest lead, 33-27 midway through the period. Ethan Hernandez answered with a three for the Red Devils (0-17) to make it 33-30, but the Wildcats took a 39-32 lead with eight minutes left.

“Them coming in 0-16 or whatever, they’re just doing anything for a win,” Holden said. “They’re going to get under your skin, they’re going scratch and claw for everything. They’re playing scrappy, and they’re not actually that bad of a team. They’re just not all together yet.”

A 3-pointer by Zach Wunsh three cut the deficit to 43-40 midway through the fourth quarter, but a basket in the lane by Castner put Hanover up 46-40 with 3:38 left. Wunsh connected on two free throws to cut it to 47-42, but Lowell got no closer the rest of the way.

“The difference in the second half is we really started looking better on offense and getting more efficient buckets,” Holden said. “On defense we got a couple more stops which led to us getting a little bit of a lead and then hitting a couple free throws at the end that sealed it.”

Lowell led 14-12 after one quarter on the strength of two baskets by Hernandez. Wunsh had six points in the quarter for Lowell.

Maurer scored seven points for Hanover in the second quarter and his 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer put Hanover on top 24-23.

Castner finished with eight points and six rebounds, while Cole Hernandez and Chase Kuzma each added nine points for Hanover.

“Give (Lowell) a lot of credit,” Hanover coach Brad Stangel said. “They ran a lot of good stuff offensively. We were playing well and were able to take them out of that and got some defensive stops, turned them over and turned them into points on the other end. They made some pretty good plays, and they made some shots.”

Stangel said he liked how his players got by without point guard Josh Austen, who was out with an injury.

“Everybody was in different spots, and that takes a little bit of an adjustment,” he said. “We’re kind of piecing things together right now.”

Wunsh finished with a game-high 15 points to pace Lowell, while Ethan Hernandez added 11 points and five rebounds.

“I thought our guys fought hard the whole game,” Lowell coach Joe Delgado said. “They just made a few more baskets late than what we did. I was proud of the way our guys played. They all do their part, and they’re all going to give me 100 percent no matter what. That’s all I can ask for.”

That effort leads him to believe they will get a win.

“They deserve it,” Delgado said. “It’s all about getting better. That’s all we’re focused on from the beginning.”

