Harold Woods, Times No. 1 Hammond holds off No. 4 Munster

Munster senior Luka Balac scored nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter after missing his first eight shots to lead the late charge. Senior forward Jeremiah Lovett led all Mustang scorers with 13 points.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I really thought we had too many missed opportunities throughout the game,” Munster coach Mike Hackett said. “There were some opportunities where we could have had an easy bucket and missed it or someone was wide open but bobbled it away. I just thought we shot ourselves in the foot too many times, and they took advantage.”

Hackett said Munster did what it needed to do offensively late in the fourth but credited Hammond’s consistency at the line to seal the win. He lamented 14 turnovers that turned into 18 Wildcat points the other way.

Woods contributed to plenty of that disruption.

“He did it on both ends of the floor but especially defensively,” Moore said. “We were really focused on him rebounding and doing all the little things. We knew they sealed very well and he’d have to battle and he did.”

The win marked Hammond’s first by single digits since picking up a nine-point win against Avon and then a three-point victory against North Central in a late-December tournament. The Wildcats won their previous four by an average of 44 points.