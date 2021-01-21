Harold Woods, Times No. 1 Hammond holds off No. 4 Munster

MUNSTER — Hammond coach Larry Moore Jr. got what he wanted: a win and a fight worthy of a late-season playoff game at Munster.
The Times No. 1 Wildcats kept their composure and the lead down the stretch to hold off No. 4 Munster 56-54 and extend their winning streak to 10 games. The Mustangs’ own string of wins snapped at nine.
“This game is why you play teams like this,” Moore said. “You’ve got to find a way to win. A lot of people don’t win games here at Munster. I’m proud of my guys’ effort and ability to find a way to win in a tough situation.”
Hammond (10-1) outscored Munster by seven in the third quarter after being tied at halftime but as the Mustangs (9-3) got desperate for stops and scores late in the fourth they closed the gap. Munster got within one possession three times in the final minute but Hammond combined to make 8-of-10 free throws over that same stretch to walk out with a win.
“We stayed together there at the end,” Hammond senior Harold Woods said. “We’ve got four seniors out there playing. That experience makes a difference.”
Woods scored a game-high 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting, grabbed six rebounds and picked up three steals on the night. Fellow senior Reggie Abram added 14 points and was 4 of 5 from beyond the arc. He hit two of his triples in the fourth quarter to help hold off Munster’s comeback effort.
Munster senior Luka Balac scored nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter after missing his first eight shots to lead the late charge. Senior forward Jeremiah Lovett led all Mustang scorers with 13 points.
“I really thought we had too many missed opportunities throughout the game,” Munster coach Mike Hackett said. “There were some opportunities where we could have had an easy bucket and missed it or someone was wide open but bobbled it away. I just thought we shot ourselves in the foot too many times, and they took advantage.”
Hackett said Munster did what it needed to do offensively late in the fourth but credited Hammond’s consistency at the line to seal the win. He lamented 14 turnovers that turned into 18 Wildcat points the other way.
Woods contributed to plenty of that disruption.
“He did it on both ends of the floor but especially defensively,” Moore said. “We were really focused on him rebounding and doing all the little things. We knew they sealed very well and he’d have to battle and he did.”
The win marked Hammond’s first by single digits since picking up a nine-point win against Avon and then a three-point victory against North Central in a late-December tournament. The Wildcats won their previous four by an average of 44 points.
Both Moore and Woods said being able to escape Munster with such a close call is only going to help build confidence for when they expect to see similar matchups come time for them to make a run at the state title.
“It’s great to get a win like this,” Woods said. “We’re at 10 in a row now, and all wins are good, but this one is a good one.”