CROWN POINT — Hobart senior forward Vonzell Strayhorne missed a dunk against Kankakee Valley in the regular season. He was wide open. Still kicks himself over it.

Maybe a little less now.

Strayhorne threw one down after a steal at the midcourt late to put an emphatic dagger on a 55-44 come-from-behind win against Kankakee Valley in the first round of Class 4A Sectional 2. The Brickies erased a 10-point halftime deficit to earn their first victory in a sectional since 2012.

“I had to put the exclamation mark on that one,” Strayhorne said of the jam.

Deservedly so.

“This is what we’re capable of,” Strayhorne said.

It was only fitting that after Strayhorne’s dunk, Kankakee Valley junior Camden Webster — one of the area’s most prolific scorers at 18.4 points per game — missed a desperate 3-point try the other way. He scored 13 points in the first half while his Kougars rolled but Hobart held him to just one made free throw and 0-of-8 shooting in the second while deploring an unconventional 1-3-1 zone.

Hobart ended the game on a 24-3 run.

“(The 1-3-1) is not something we do a ton but our guys made it work,” Hobart coach Aaron Butcher said. “They were able to get consecutive stops in a row and get some scores. Once we were able to climb back and tie it up we put the pressure on KV and our guys capitalized.”

Junior guard Anthony Hnilo was one of those guys. He scored 11 of his 15 points in the 8:42 including a 9-2 run by himself between the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth to tie the game midway through the final period.

“Coach told me to be ready to attack,” Hnilo said. “I kept attacking. I was wide open, so I was taking it.”

Kankakee Valley (9-15) opted to faceguard Hobart sophomore Felix Lopez who gave them trouble with 13 points of his own. That pressure opened up enough space for Hnilo to run wild.

“With how they were guarding (Lopez) I thought there were certain actions we could run there to take advantage,” Butcher said. “Those actions allowed Hnilo to come off and get downhill. He made it happen.”

Hobart (12-11) advanced to play Valparaiso (12-13) in Friday’s semifinal opposite the matchup between Crown Point (15-8) and Chesterton (18-5).

The Vikings comfortably beat Lowell (2-22) in the second game Wednesday to advance themselves.

Hobart's 12 wins are the most in a single season since also winning a dozen in 2019-20. The Brickies haven't won 13 since 2008-09 which, coincidentally, was the last time they strung together multiple postseason wins.

The players believe in what Butcher is doing in his first season with the program, Hnilo said, and the results despite starting three sophomores, one junior and one senior reflect both that and potential for something more.

That something more could come Friday.

“We’ll have a tough one but we’ve got all the momentum in the world,” Hnilo said. “How long has it been? 11 years since we won a game? We’ve got the momentum now.”

Valparaiso cruises to semis

Valparaiso was dominant in a 62-26 win against Lowell, particularly in the second half where the Vikings outscored the Red Devils 35-12.

Ten Valpo players scored. Sophomore guard Caden Crowell led them all with 12 points. Senior guard Derrick Brooks added 11.

Senior Zachary Wunsh led Lowell with eight points in the loss.

