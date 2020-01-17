VALPARAISO — If it weren’t for the Michigan City fan base giving it away at every turn, a casual observer would’ve never known that Jamie Hodges Jr. was in his first year of high school.
As the 5-foot-9 guard calmly stepped to the free-throw line and drained shot after shot in the final minute of Michigan City’s 64-57 win at Valparaiso on Friday night, the small, but vocal, contingent of Wolves fans kept repeating the same chant.
“He’s a freshman … he’s a freshman.”
It was music to Hodges Jr.’s ears.
“The chants make me feel good,” Hodges Jr. said. “But I try not to listen.”
Hodges Jr. connected on six free throws in the final minute, capping off an impressive win for Times No. 7 Michigan City in a game it never trailed. The Wolves (8-3, 1-1 Duneland Athletic Conference) opened up a 22-10 lead in the first quarter and then watched as it evaporated over the next two quarters. Valparaiso tied the game late in the third quarter, but the Wolves never broke.
“Everything that could go wrong for us in the first quarter did,” Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman said. “You can’t put yourself behind the 8-ball like that. I’m proud of the effort to get back into it.”
The Wolves came out firing, hitting five 3-pointers in the first quarter, including three triples from reserve guard Tahari Watson. Valparaiso stayed in its zone throughout the barrage and Michigan City was happy to keep launching 3-pointers from all over the court.
“It was a huge start, but we know that we can’t win games from (the perimeter),” Michigan City coach Tom Wells said. “If we would’ve stayed shooting out there, it might have been a different outcome.”
Michigan City started hammering the ball inside in the second half and the No. 6 Vikings struggled to get into any kind of an offensive rhythm. Cooper Jones scored four quick points to start the third quarter and finished with 10 points, but clean looks at the basket were few and far between for Valparaiso.
“We knew they were going to win some battles inside,” Wells said. “We’re trying to win 51 percent of those battles. We knew we’d have to do it by committee.”
Watson hit his fourth 3-pointer of the night at the end of the third quarter, just as Valparaiso had tied the game for the first time. The Wolves forced a turnover on the opening possession of the fourth quarter and the Vikings (9-5, 1-1) were once again playing out of a two-possession hole.
Hodges Jr. scored two baskets in the fourth quarter and then added the six free throws in the final minute and the freshman finished the night with 21 points. Watson added 14 points while Dez’Mand Hawkins had 11 points, three rebounds and two assists.
“We shoot free throws for conditioning at the end of practice and if the guys are struggled, (Hodges Jr.) steps up and wants to shoot them,” Wells said. “The coaches know that practice is over then because he’s going to make them.”
CJ Opperman had 12 points and seven rebounds to lead the Vikings while Colton Jones added 10 points and five assists.