"It's going to be an absolute mess in the Region today."

That was how Times meteorologist Matt Holiner described Friday's forecast, and boys basketball sectionals are reacting accordingly.

All seven boys basketball sectional semifinals including Region schools that had been scheduled for Friday night have announced plans to postpone.

Class 3A Sectional 17 was the first domino to fall, making the call Thursday afternoon to postponed its two Friday semifinal games until Saturday morning. Lake Station will now take on River Forest in the first semifinal at 10 a.m. Hanover Central versus Bishop Noll will follow at 11:30 a.m. The winners will meet in the sectional final as originally scheduled at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Class 1A Sectional 49 hosted by Morgan Township and Class 1A Sectional 50 hosted by Triton followed Hanover's footsteps, opting for a triple header on Saturday.

Kouts and Hammond Academy will play at 10 a.m. with Morgan Township and DeMotte Christian following at noon at Morgan Township on Saturday. The championship will be played at 7 p.m.

Marquette Catholic's semifinal game against Argos in the Triton sectional will be played Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. Central with a sectional title game following at 6:30 p.m. Central if the Blazers were to advance.

Class 4A Sectionals 1, 2 and 3 and Class 2A Sectional 33 all went with Saturday evening semifinals, pushing the sectional title games to Monday night.

In Munster, Hammond Central and Morton will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday with Munster and Lake Central's game schedule to start at 7 p.m. The sectional final is set to be played at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Crown Point is following the same schedule. Crown Point and Chesterton will face off at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday with Hobart and Valparaiso playing at 7 p.m. The sectional final will be played at 6 p.m. on Monday.

LaPorte and Michigan City will play for a spot in the sectional final at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The winner will play the winner of South Bend Riley and Mishawaka at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

In Whiting, Andrean will play 21st Century at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday with Bowman and Illiana Christian slated for 7:30 p.m. according to an email sent by Whiting Athletics. The winners will meet Monday night at 7 p.m. with a trip to the regional round on the line.

Holiner expects rain in the morning to transition to snow in the afternoon and evening, bringing up to 11 inches in parts of northern LaPorte County.

"It's not going to change a lot," Lake Station coach Bob Burke told the Times on Thursday, "other than the time of the game."

