CEDAR LAKE — Survive and advance. That’s all that matters in March.

The hosts of the Class 3A Sectional 17 semifinal Saturday morning at Hanover Central didn’t win attractively or convincingly, but did what it took in a steely 60-55 win over Bishop Noll.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s pretty. It doesn’t matter if it’s ugly,” Wildcats coach Brad Stangel said. “We just get to play again.”

Sophomore Brad Rohde poured in a career-best 27 points, including four 3-pointers, including one that was banked in from the top of the key. He also made five of his six fourth-quarter free throws. It was that kind of day.

“Everything (was working for me),” Rohde said.

Fellow 10th grader Max Wiancek made perhaps the most important shot of the game, burying a 3-pointer from the corner with less than two minutes left to expand the lead from one point to four.

Stangel said he’d prefer his team try to get a layup in that situation.

“Hey, he stepped into and it looked good as soon as it came out of his hands,” Stangel said. “That’s not what we were looking for but give him credit. For sophomores to come up and do that stuff, I think that’s pretty good.”

Wiancek also hit a free throw with 15 seconds left to expand the advantage to three points for the Wildcats (16-9).

The Warriors (13-13) committed two costly turnovers in the final minute, including one right after Wiancek’s free throw.

“I think we played together well. We’re all very close and we trust each other very much,” Rohde said. “(In the final minutes) we were just trying to slow down, break the press. We knew we could score man-to-man.”

Rebounding was key for Hanover Central, too. Bishop Noll was without 6-foot-9 center Me’Trell Harbin for most of the game. The freshman picked up his second foul with three minutes left in the first quarter and sat the rest of the first half. He got his third and fourth fouls barely three minutes into the third quarter.

“We had to make sure they didn’t get any second-chance points. We thought they’d shoot a lot of jump shots,” Stangel said. “We knew we had to rebound and the couple times we didn’t, it cost us.”

Rohde said winning a sectional, especially as the host team, was important to the Wildcats. The memory of an 83-48 loss to Lighthouse last season still lingers.

“I think it means a lot to us,” he said. “We all wanted this and now we’re here.”

“Here” is the sectional final against Lake Station. The Eagles won a 70-50 semifinal over rival River Forest in the first game of the morning.

Despite the score, Lake Station didn’t think its win was pretty, either. Coach Bob Burke pulled his starters early in the third quarter after a few sloppy turnovers.

“I think we pushed the lead up there and they started to play a little more selfish, which was something we could talk about and understand we’ve got to clean that up,” Burke said. “(When I benched the starters) I just felt like we were playing selfish, trying to make a statement. The guys that went in did a nice job for that two or three-minute section so I was happy they were ready to play.”

Travis Randolph paced the Eagles (21-3) with 19 points. He said the message Burke intended to send in that third quarter was received.

“We just wasn’t doing our job,” Randolph said. “We were messing around too much and we needed stops.

The Ingots (8-16) were as close as 14 at the end of the third quarter.

Lake Station senior guard Willie Miller scored 15. That brought him within 10 points of the school’s scoring record.

Adam Eastland and Armoni Gonzalez each had 11. Kered Torres-Villegas scored 12 for River Forest.

