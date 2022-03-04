Host Portage holds off late charge from Crown Point to advance to final

PORTAGE — Hosting a sectional is important.

Portage needed to make plays down the stretch to hold off a pesky Crown Point team. The Indians were fueled by a boisterous home crowd, eventually closing out a 52-51 victory on the defensive end.

“We had a lot of fire coming into tonight,” freshman Sam Wellman said. “It’s amazing. The atmosphere here is totally different than any other high school.”

Wellman and his twin brother Michael each hit important 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Sam made two of them. Both stymied a Crown Point push. Sam also grabbed a big rebound with 5.5 seconds left.

Terrell Craft blocked Jack Svetich’s layup attempt out of bounds, leaving the Bulldogs with 0.4 seconds to score. Connor Cotton’s shot from point-blank range didn’t fall.

Those plays were needed despite the Indians leading by 10 with only five minutes left.

“It’s just high school basketball. At the end, it always gets hectic,” Portage coach Bryon Clouse said. “It doesn’t matter how cool you were for three quarters. In the fourth quarter, everybody steps up their energy, tries a little harder. All hell broke loose.”

Crown Point (17-5) jumped out to a 7-0 lead behind Carter Delich’s quick five points.

Drew Adzia went off in the first half hitting four 3-pointers. He had 17 at the break and the Bulldogs led 27-25. Adzia led the Bulldogs (17-6) with 27, including six from behind the arc.

“I need a lot of college coaches to explain to me how they’re not pursuing him. That’s what he’s done,” coach Clint Swan said. “He just about carried us all the way to victory. He was phenomenal.”

Kamari Slaughter was the biggest weapon for Portage (17-8) all night but especially in the first half, when he scored 13 of his eventual 20 while sticking with Adzia and AJ Lux around screens on the other end.

“(Slaughter and Garrett Clark) were chasing those guys around, just great defenders. You need somebody to guard those guys,” Clouse said. “We forced AJ into a lot of tough shots.”

The Bulldogs didn’t register a field goal in the third quarter. They had opportunities. Lux, who came into the game averaging 18.5 points per contest, didn’t score.

“I really felt like the first few minutes in the third quarter, we just didn’t execute and they did. They just handled the pressure a little bit and we didn’t respond,” Swan said. “They got just enough separation in that third quarter.”

The Indians will play either Chesterton or Merrillville Saturday’s sectional championship. Portage led the No. 1 ranked Trojans late into the regular season game.

“We kind of let that slip away. We’ve got young kids in situations that they haven’t been in before. Hopefully, if it’s Chesterton we’ll be able to fix those problems on film tonight or tomorrow,” Clouse said. “If it’s Merrillville, we got them at their place but they’re big and strong and athletic and they’re obviously playing well.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.