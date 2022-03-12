If the shoe fits: Travis Grayson leads No. 1 Chesterton to first regional championship

MICHIGAN CITY — Travis Grayson did what he had to do to help Chesterton win its first regional championship Saturday, even if that meant he wore shoes that were a size too small.

The senior guard broke through his right shoe in the first game of the day against South Bend Adams. He broke through the right shoe on a second pair against Penn in the second. He had to borrow a pair from teammate Greg Guernsey.

“I got to buy a new pair of white and black shoes,” Grayson said. “It’s kind of hurting and I can’t wait to get out of these.”

Despite the star guard’s footwear issues and a halftime deficit, the Trojans pulled out a 59-48 victory.

“You can’t ask for a better group of kids, with better leadership than we’ve got on this team,” coach Marc Urban said. “They made it happen. They came in here and battled a really good team. Markus Burton’s really good but our guys found a way to just stick with it and do what we do. The fact that we got the job done, I’m really, really happy for them.”

Grayson picked up his second foul with 1:30 left in the first quarter and promptly went to the bench. The Trojans (28-0) turned the ball over on the next two possessions and Grayson returned but Carson Parrish guarded Burton until the break. Burton scored 17 in the first half.

During the intermission, Grayson told his coach that he’d be the one checking Penn’s leading scorer.

“That’s the relationship that we have. (Grayson’s) as competitive as I am and he’s earned the right to have really good conversation. I think that’s what makes us good. He’s not doing it in a disrespectful way,” Urban said. “It was ‘I’m taking him.’ And I’m like ‘Well don’t be stupid, Marc. Get out of the way and let him take him.”

Burton didn’t score again until there were three minutes left in the game. He finished with 20.

“I wasn’t going to let a single player beat my team,” Grayson said. “I had to stop what he was doing because he was getting it so easy.”

Penn (24-2) was in front in the first half. The Trojans turned it over 11 times in the first two quarters.

Chesterton’s made a habit of needing to turn things around after halftime. Grayson credited Urban’s locker room motivation and adjustments during the break with the Trojans’ ability to pull away later in games.

“It’d be great to go up 100-0 and just sit down and relax,” Urban said. “Sometimes it’s an X’s and O’s thing. Sometimes it’s a mentality thing. I really thought today was more of a mentality thing. I thought we were soft in the first half on Burton. Coach (Tim) Ray challenged them. I challenged them. You come out and Travis is ready to challenge me. That’s what makes us go.”

Grayson set up Tyler Parrish and Owen Guest for big 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. He also made important free throws, going 10 for 13 from there for the game. He finished with 22 points to lead all scorers.

Chesterton will play Kokomo in next week’s semistate. The Wildcats beat Westfield 64-60.

“Before the first game in the morning, I told Urban ‘Let’s go make history and continue to make history after that,’” Grayson said. “We want to keep winning. Our goal is not regionals, though we’re pretty dang happy that we won it. Our goal is to get down there to state.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.