Illiana Christian holds off Lake Station, clinches share of league title

LAKE STATION — Games like Friday’s are why Adam Walters returned to the hardwood.

The Illiana Christian senior took two years away from basketball and transferred from Lake Central. He said he was burned out on the game.

He and his Vikings teammates joined the Greater South Shore Conference this season. They were playing for what amounts to a conference title at Lake Station and it was Walters who stepped to the line late and drilled four fourth-quarter free throws to seal a 61-58 win.

“To come back and on that first year back win a conference championship feels really good,” Walters said.

The Vikings (19-2, 7-0) can secure an undefeated conference slate in their first season in the GSSC with a win over visiting Hanover Central next week. Friday’s victory clinched at least a share of the trophy, which Illiana Christian took with it on the bus back to Dyer.

In addition to Walters, Luke Van Essen hit nine of his 11 fourth-quarter free throws.

“We came out and battled,” Vikings coach Tom Roozeboom said. “If they miss (those free throws), Lake Station probably walks out of here with a 'W'. It’s a credit to these guys, maybe the ice in their veins to come out and knock them down because that’s not easy.”

Walters paced the Vikings with 14 points and did important work in the paint.

Rebounds were key for Illiana, especially in the first half. The Vikings had second, third and sometimes even fourth chances while the Eagle usually weren’t able to get more than one shot per possession.

“Even before I left the house, my dad told me to crash boards,” Walters said. “I thought, ‘I might as well get some boards and see where we can go from there.’”

Lake Station had a chance with 2.9 seconds left on the clock. Coach Bob Burke said the team was looking for junior Romeo Guerra on a pass to the wing. The Illiana Christian defense stopped the ball and Guerra tried to find some room but wasn’t able to get a shot off as time expired.

“I was happy we at least got down there. I told the boys it was probably the best possession we had all night long,” Burke said. “Unfortunately it just didn’t go our way.”

The game was close all night. The teams traded the lead 13 times and the score was tied six times. Neither team led by more than six.

Illiana had that six-point advantage in the second quarter and led 28-26 at halftime, despite hitting only one 3-pointer for the game.

“Are we a great 3-point shooting team? No. But we most certainly are better than that. But maybe they can say the same thing,” Roozeboom said. “We try to take care of what we can take care of and we really didn’t execute, per se.”

The Eagles (16-3, 7-1) have now lost three straight after winning their first 16 games.

Lake Station could get another shot at Illiana Christian in the 2A Whiting Sectional. Pairings will be announced Sunday evening.

“Most of our (postgame) conversation was about that,” Burke said. “I told the boys that if we want to win, that’s probably a team that we’ll see at some point. I think if we can clean up some of our mistakes and take away some of the things we gave them, it definitely could be a different game down the stretch. I’m looking forward to seeing them again.”

The Vikings are looking forward to it, as well.

“This is kind of motivation to say, ‘Let’s go out and beat them again,’” Walters said. “We want to come out and beat this team again and keep moving through a playoff run.”

Guerra had 19 to lead all scorers. Willie Miller, who averages 21.3 for the Eagles, was held to eight points.

