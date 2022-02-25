Illiana Christian rolls past Hanover Central to wrap up perfect GSSC season

DYER — Illiana Christian coach Tom Roozeboom stood atop a ladder under his home basket. He cut down what remained of the net to cheers from the crowd. He turned, faced them and smiled, then raised the net above his head.

The Vikings fans erupted.

In its first year in the Greater South Shore Conference, Illiana Christian went a perfect 8-0 to claim the league title. It sealed that crown with a 54-28 win over Hanover Central Friday night.

“It’s just a great bunch of guys,” Roozeboom said. “And I’m just happy for them, that (senior night) turned out the way that it did.”

The Vikings are now 21-2 overall.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had a team that’s gone this far, has had this good of a record,” junior forward Luke Van Essen said. “We’re just trying to make it further.”

When the Vikings play, there’s no single star: Every player is a threat to score. For the season, Van Essen leads the team at 11.6 points per game, and five players average at least seven. Against Hanover Central, Van Essen and senior Adam Walters led the team, each finishing with 12 points. Eight players scored.

That unselfishness is one of the reasons this group thought from the season’s outset it could be headed for something good.

“The first couple of practices (we knew),” Walters said. “We mixed and jelled very, very well. A lot of teams you don’t see that until the end of the season, if you do see it. To jell that quickly and have it grow throughout the season, I knew it right away: This was going to be special.”

Roozeboom cites the team chemistry and its height as two key factors in what makes the group special: Six players are listed at 6-4 or taller.

“When you get size like we have with athleticism, that makes it a lot different than what we’ve had in the past,” Roozeboom said. “Guys that most certainly hunker down on the defensive side of the ball, and we pride ourselves on that. And then just being unselfish.”

Hanover Central (9-13, 4-4) gave up size at nearly every position against Illiana Christian and mostly avoided the paint. It shot 11 two-point shots and 23 three-pointers.

Illiana hasn’t won a postseason title since moving to Indiana from Lansing. Now that it has completed its goal of winning conference, its focus is on the playoffs.

“Going 8-0 (in conference) is certainly something to be ecstatic about,” Roozeboom said. “But hopefully it’s a precursor to something we can continue to do. Obviously, we have our eyes set on our next goal in sectionals, which we know is something we most certainly can do but is going to be tough.”

“It’s definitely go as far as we can in the playoffs,” Walters said. “It’s one game at a time. Win a sectional game, win a sectional game."

