DYER — Illiana Christian junior guard Logan Van Essen has been chasing a signature shot.
He found it Friday night.
With his Vikings up five on Covenant Christian with just under three minutes to play, Illiana needed a dagger if it wanted to close out a win. Van Essen delivered, crossing over a defender at the top of the key, rising up to draw contact and swishing a 3-pointer on the way to sealing a 64-54 win.
“That was special,” Van Essen said. “That’s the shot I’ve been looking for.”
Van Essen hit the crucial shot right in front of a packed Illiana student section filled with kids dressed as an assortment of animals. They erupted as Van Essen turned to face them in celebration.
The only thing that went wrong was that Van Essen missed the free throw that would have completed the four-point play. He finished with 23 points.
“He played a tremendous game,” Illiana head coach Tom Roozeboom said. “This is something he’s worked extremely hard for. He’s someone his teammates can look for in a situation like that. They always want to know where he’s at.”
Illiana Christian (7-4) ended the first half on a 14-3 run to take a commanding 11-point lead into the third quarter, but Covenant Christian (6-5) wouldn’t go away.
Seniors Danny Bultema and Cade Walstra combined for 36 points, while leading a rally to climb within two points less than a minute into the fourth quarter. However, costly mistakes like a 16-of-32 conversion rate at the free-throw line were too much to overcome.
“Some teams would have folded under that pressure when they started on those runs,” Van Essen said. “We were able to compensate. They hit big shot after big shot to get closer but then we found a way to match them. That’s a fun type of game to be playing.”
Roozeboom cited his team’s defending against a high-powered Covenant offense for paving the way all evening. He lauded senior guard David Gomez’s night in particular for his willingness to chase around Knight shooters and make their lives tough beyond the arc.
“They’ve got some great scorers and hit some tough shots,” Roozeboom said, “but for David to do what he did was impressive. He had some help but to maintain what he did all night was super difficult.”
Leaning on a wall outside the locker room, Van Essen took a minute to pause while explaining that he’d spent the past two years in AAU ball working to set up an opportunity like Friday’s. He’s meticulously added to his game over time and said he’s confident in himself.
A year ago, Van Essen said he wouldn’t have hit the shots he did against Covenant Christian.
He’s ready for them now.
“I’m not going to forget that shot or any of this,” Van Essen said. “Not ever.”
