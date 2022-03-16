Illinois transplant Owen Guest is Chesterton's 'OG'

CHESTERTON — They all call him “OG,” even the little kids who stand near the baseline as Chesterton warms up.

Trojans junior Owen Guest has always had the nickname. Since he got to Chesterton, though, it’s become his primary moniker. Even some of his teachers use it. Coach Marc Urban looks sideways at anyone who calls him Owen.

“I think it fits my personality. I love it,” Guest said. “I like the way it sounds. I’ve never had any complaints about it.”

Guest gave them all a reason to shout it when he hit a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter of Chesterton’s 59-48 win over Penn in the Class 4A regional championship game last week.

It was a turning point in a game that ended with the Trojans earning their first-ever regional trophy.

“I wasn’t really thinking. I was just in the possession. Travis (Grayson) made a nice read and passed it over to me. I had an open look and every single time I shoot I’m just stepping into it with the mindset that I’m going to make it,” he said. “It ended up being a big shot but within our offense, it was just kind of flowing and it happened.”

Guest has been a shooter since he moved to Chesterton from Park Ridge, Illinois. He spent his freshman year at Maine South, playing 10 or 12 minutes a game as the first guard off the bench. He’s happy to be on this side of the state line these days.

“It’s a different feel (in Indiana), for sure. I’ve always heard about how Indiana basketball is different but the first day it was clear, especially from (Urban). He’s such a great coach and a great role model to me. I noticed that right away,” Guest said. “People care here more. The community, the town, everything comes together. Everyone here supports us. They’re coming from everywhere to support us. Even with COVID, we had more people at our game than I’ve ever had, with only 10 percent capacity.”

He arrived in Porter County as a 6-foot-3, 163-pound sophomore. He, along with his teammates, felt bullied while losing six of the final 10 games last season. Guest hit the weights, took in a lot more calories and gained about 20 pounds to help remedy that. He also grew about an inch, though that's just a coincidence.

“We all put in so much work,” he said. “We were coming into games thinking ‘We need to be strong’ and we just weren’t. We were getting killed.”

The result is that he can now play more physical defense. It's also easier to get important rebounds like the one he got late in the Trojans’ 60-57 overtime win over Valparaiso. His body is right this year.

His basketball mind has never been an issue.

Once, Urban and assistant coach Tim Ray were talking about an upcoming game over the phone. Urban got a text from Guest. The coaches made it a three-way call to get the player in on the discussion.

“He’s a smart kid. I could hang out with OG every day. When he’s graduated, I think we’re going to be good friends because I really enjoy being around him,” Urban said.

The two will spend at least another week together.

The Trojans (28-0) will play Kokomo (19-7) in the Class 4A semistate at 2 p.m. Region time Saturday at Lafayette Jefferson. Flory Bidunga, a 6-10 center from the Democratic Republic of Congo, leads the Wildcats. They beat Westfield 64-60 in the Logansport Regional final to advance to the final four.

Bidunga is four inches taller than any player on the Chesterton roster. He scores 17.4 points and grabs 13.4 rebounds per game. He also operates as a very effective rim protector, averaging 5.3 blocks. Urban said that means his team will need to make good decisions with the ball — especially the slashing Grayson.

“(Bidunga is) different than what we’ve seen but it all comes back to just doing our job within the principles of what we do. We’re going to definitely have an elite scouting report,” Guest said. “We’re going to do our job for 32 minutes and it’s going to take care of itself. We’ll have to do things a little differently to stop him but at the time, we’re just doing what we do.”

Kokomo surrounds Bidunga with shooters. Five players hit 16 or more 3-pointers on the season. Junior Shayne Spear made 49 and freshman Zion Bellamy hit 28.

Guest will be a big part of trying to slow that offense Saturday. If he and the rest of the Trojans are successful, they'll send Chesterton to the first state championship game in school history.

“It’s the stuff you dream about when you’re a kid, hitting the last shot in the state championship, especially in Indiana,” Guest said. “The significance of winning a state title in Indiana, to see your name up there, it would just mean everything to me.”

