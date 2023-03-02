When Lake Station walked off the floor Tuesday night at Hanover Central after beating Griffith, it knew it had a wait in store before its semifinal game. That wait has gotten a bit longer.

Class 3A Section 17's semifinal games originally scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Friday have been postponed until 10 a.m. Saturday because of expected inclement weather in the area.

"It's an unfortunate change," Eagles head coach Bob Burke said, "but the way I look at it is that it changes for everybody.

"If we're lucky enough to advance, the team we face will also be coming off a game on the same day."

The winter storm expected for Friday could dump 8 to 12 inches in Northwest Indiana, with winds of 20 to 30 mph. A winter-storm watch is in effect from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m.

Sectional 17 hosted by Hanover Central was the first of the seven sectionals to announce a postponement of Friday's games, but more could be on the way. Class 1A Sectional 49 at Morgan Township has already announced its plan if weather alters the current schedule.

The plan, which has been approved by the IHSAA, would see games moved to Saturday morning, creating a doubleheader scenario. Game 1 between Hammond Academy and Kouts would be played at 9 a.m., with DeMotte Christian and Morgan Township's semifinal at 11 a.m.

The championship would remain as scheduled, with a 7 p.m. tip-off.

For Burke, he's confident that changes shouldn't affect his players all that much. He noted that the doubleheader format is something they're familiar with from holiday tournaments.

"It's not going to change a lot," Burke said, "other than the time of the game."

Burke's Lake Station squad hopes to get some practice in Friday morning before e-learning begins.

Michigan City Area Schools have announced an early dismissal Friday at Michigan City High School.

"We will share updates as they are available regarding the basketball sectional game at LaPorte scheduled for Friday," the news release stated.

