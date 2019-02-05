Try 1 month for 99¢

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A
 W-LPtsPrv
1. Warren Central (13)18-12941
2. Carmel15-12622
3. Lawrence Central (2)17-32343
4. Floyd Central14-21984
5. Penn14-21625
6. Munster16-11216
7. Indpls Cathedral15-41167
8. Zionsville14-5989
9. Bloomington South17-39410
10. S. Bend Riley14-3678

Others receiving votes:

Indpls Pike 48. Homestead 40. Logansport 23. Brownsburg 22. Elkhart Memorial 8. Lawrence North 7. Plainfield 6.

Class 3A
 W-LPtsPrv
1. Delta (9)19-02842
2. Greensburg (1)17-12603
3. Culver Academy (4)11-22404
4. Heritage Hills18-12015
5. Northwestern (1)16-11911
6. Silver Creek15-31528
7. Mishawaka Marian11-31226
8. Marion10-577NR
9. Brownstown14-3699
10. Indpls Brebeuf11-545NR

Others receiving votes:

Indianapolis Attucks 36. Griffith 33. Greencastle 32. Edgewood 20. Heritage 10. New Castle 8. Princeton 8. Ev. Bosse 6. Danville 6.

Class 2A
 W-LPtsPrv
1. Southwestern (Jefferson) (13)18-12941
2. Shenandoah (1)14-12662
3. Westview (1)15-42283
4. Tipton12-31875
5. Heritage Christian14-31466
6. Frankton16-31308
7. LaVille14-31227
8. Indpls Howe11-41109
9. Linton-Stockton16-3864
10. Rossville14-276NR

Others receiving votes:

Ev. Mater Dei 24. Paoli 22. Winamac 22. Andrean 21. Indpls Park Tudor 15. Covington 14. Tell City 13. Wabash 12. S. Knox 12.

Class A
 W-LPtsPrv
1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (11)15-22921
2. Barr-Reeve (2)16-22562
3. Lafayette Catholic (2)14-22443
4. Kouts15-12014
5. University14-31825
6. Covenant Christian (DeMotte)13-21446
7. Morristown15-31128
8. Gary 21st Century12-61119
9. Oldenburg13-49710
10. Washington Twp.12-5707

Others receiving votes:

Argos 36. Springs Valley 13. Bloomfield 12. Greenwood Christian 10. Morgan Twp. 8. Christian Academy 6. Indpls Metro 6.

