The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
|Class 4A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Warren Central (13)
|18-1
|294
|1
|2. Carmel
|15-1
|262
|2
|3. Lawrence Central (2)
|17-3
|234
|3
|4. Floyd Central
|14-2
|198
|4
|5. Penn
|14-2
|162
|5
|6. Munster
|16-1
|121
|6
|7. Indpls Cathedral
|15-4
|116
|7
|8. Zionsville
|14-5
|98
|9
|9. Bloomington South
|17-3
|94
|10
|10. S. Bend Riley
|14-3
|67
|8
Others receiving votes:
Indpls Pike 48. Homestead 40. Logansport 23. Brownsburg 22. Elkhart Memorial 8. Lawrence North 7. Plainfield 6.
|Class 3A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Delta (9)
|19-0
|284
|2
|2. Greensburg (1)
|17-1
|260
|3
|3. Culver Academy (4)
|11-2
|240
|4
|4. Heritage Hills
|18-1
|201
|5
|5. Northwestern (1)
|16-1
|191
|1
|6. Silver Creek
|15-3
|152
|8
|7. Mishawaka Marian
|11-3
|122
|6
|8. Marion
|10-5
|77
|NR
|9. Brownstown
|14-3
|69
|9
|10. Indpls Brebeuf
|11-5
|45
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Indianapolis Attucks 36. Griffith 33. Greencastle 32. Edgewood 20. Heritage 10. New Castle 8. Princeton 8. Ev. Bosse 6. Danville 6.
|Class 2A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Southwestern (Jefferson) (13)
|18-1
|294
|1
|2. Shenandoah (1)
|14-1
|266
|2
|3. Westview (1)
|15-4
|228
|3
|4. Tipton
|12-3
|187
|5
|5. Heritage Christian
|14-3
|146
|6
|6. Frankton
|16-3
|130
|8
|7. LaVille
|14-3
|122
|7
|8. Indpls Howe
|11-4
|110
|9
|9. Linton-Stockton
|16-3
|86
|4
|10. Rossville
|14-2
|76
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Ev. Mater Dei 24. Paoli 22. Winamac 22. Andrean 21. Indpls Park Tudor 15. Covington 14. Tell City 13. Wabash 12. S. Knox 12.
|Class A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (11)
|15-2
|292
|1
|2. Barr-Reeve (2)
|16-2
|256
|2
|3. Lafayette Catholic (2)
|14-2
|244
|3
|4. Kouts
|15-1
|201
|4
|5. University
|14-3
|182
|5
|6. Covenant Christian (DeMotte)
|13-2
|144
|6
|7. Morristown
|15-3
|112
|8
|8. Gary 21st Century
|12-6
|111
|9
|9. Oldenburg
|13-4
|97
|10
|10. Washington Twp.
|12-5
|70
|7
Others receiving votes:
Argos 36. Springs Valley 13. Bloomfield 12. Greenwood Christian 10. Morgan Twp. 8. Christian Academy 6. Indpls Metro 6.