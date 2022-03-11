It's all in the family for Bishop Noll guard Matt Klocek

HAMMOND — Legacies are important at Bishop Noll. Generations of families become Warriors, sometimes with sons and daughters even playing the same sport as mothers and fathers did during their time in navy and gold.

Warrior junior guard Matt Klocek comes from one of those bloodlines. His brother Eric is the BNI track coach. His father Kevin is a former assistant basketball coach. His uncle Chris, a carpenter, did a Saint Joseph woodwork that hangs in the school’s STREAM lab. Most of his family were Warriors.

“I think of Bishop Noll as more than just coming to play basketball. When I put on that uniform, it represents my family and everyone that laid the groundwork for me,” Klocek said. “To be able to come out here and have a spot in that locker room is truly a blessing. It doesn’t even seem real at times.”

Klocek grew up around Warriors basketball, shooting on an extra rim during practices and even leading the team out of the locker room sometimes during the 2011 state runner-up season.

That era was more than just a good time for him, though. He was observing a winner and taking mental notes.

“It set me up with a good mindset. It showed me what it takes to get to that level and play in this type of environment,” Klocek said. “It was a real good thing for me to see as a kid.”

Coincidentally, coach John Dodson III was the starting point guard on that team. He can point to the photos of himself on the wall in the gym during practices.

Dodson doesn't believe it's a coincidence that so many Warriors stay around the school and send their kids there. It just feels like home, he said.

Legacy players like Klocek are a big part of the Bishop Noll program and the family environment Dodson is trying to foster.

“They know the culture as soon as they come in. It’s been ingrained in their family,” Dodson said. “When you have a kid like Matt, he knows what the expectations are once he puts on a Bishop Noll jersey. He’s seen his brother do it. He’s seen family do it. He always understands the culture. It just makes it that much easier for me as a coach to have that type of kid but also that type of support from the family.”

Klocek’s role on the court is as a shooter, a little bit of offense when the Warriors need some. At 5-foot-9, he needs to be creative to find his shots sometimes. He is.

He averages 4.5 points per game but had 17 against West Side and 16 against Wheeler. He scored seven or more in four other games.

He’s also a captain, as voted by his teammates. He describes his leadership style as vocal “in a good way.” He can just as easily be a friend who plays video games with the guys after practice as the one who finds ways to push them to be better during it.

“If you’re my teammate, you’re my brother. We step on that court, it’s like going to war together,” Klocek said.

The Warriors (11-12) are the underdogs in Saturday’s Class 2A North Judson Regional semifinal against Central Noble (25-2). The Cougars finished the regular season ranked No. 3 in 2A. They’re led by 6-foot-4 guard Connor Essegian, who’s committed to Wisconsin.

Nobody expects Bishop Noll to win but it’s fine with that.

“The mentality we’ve had from the start of the sectional is just understanding that the pressure is on the other team,” Dodson said. “Go out and play like we just rolled the ball out there for an open gym. You’ll remember these experiences for a lifetime.”

Noll hopes it can use its athleticism and pressure to speed up Central Noble, force the Cougars to make some mistakes and then score some easy points in transition.

“We weren’t supposed to get past Lake Station (in the sectional) but once you step on that court, we all bleed the same blood. We all breathe the same air. Anything can happen,” Klocek said. “I think we can come out of there with a regional championship and make a little history.”

