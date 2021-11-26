'It's all new': Kouts expects adjustment period after state run

KOUTS — It was always going to be difficult for Kouts boys basketball to replace the production of Porter County all-time leading scorer Cole Wireman, and his 1,000-point-scoring twin Cale.
That’s not all coach Kevin Duzan has to account for this year, though, as the Mustangs graduated every starter from the last season's team that made the program’s first state final appearance.
A pair of seniors, Joe Vick and Connor Croff, were on last year’s 29-3 squad, but only featured in reserve roles. Junior Matthew Barker saw the most time on the court, often in a sharpshooting role, and now he’s starting alongside classmates Tristin Ballas and Spencer Andrews, who saw their first varsity minutes in Tuesday’s 66-37 loss to Illiana Christian.
“It’s all new,” Duzan said. “Tristin and Spencer had never been on the varsity floor before. We’re kind of starting over, and we knew there were going to be some growing pains.”
Duzan reassured the Mustangs that he has faith in them. One loss doesn’t come close to defining a season, especially in November.
“He said he’s sticking with us and he doesn’t care what anybody else says,” Vick said. “I think we have the same mentality as a team. Last year’s team doesn’t make this year’s team what it is.”
“As the season goes on,” he added, “we’re going to mesh more.”
Vick tallied 12 points and eight rebounds for the Mustangs, who struggled to match the Vikings’ scoring pace and perimeter prowess.
A familiar face for Kouts, senior Aaron Ketchmark, led the Mustangs with 13 points in his first competitive basketball game since his freshman season on the junior varsity team. Ketchmark, who was the Mustangs’ goalkeeper in soccer and also plays baseball, was everywhere on Tuesday night. He crashed the glass hard, dove on the floor for 50-50 balls and scored in the paint.
At times last year, Ketchmark wished he was out there with his friends. He wasted no time showing he could be a difference maker this season.
“Definitely it being my senior season, and then seeing my buddies out there having fun from the Pep Block (student section), that was definitely something that I missed,” Ketchmark said.
Said Duzan: “He’s athletic, so that really helps. We didn’t really have any size and he decided to come back out this year, which we’re thankful that he did. He’s got the ability to put it on the floor a little bit, and he’s quick off his feet.”
The Mustangs also look to replace the sizable Kneifel twins, Hunter and Parker. Though a couple inches shorter, Ketchmark, who is 6-foot-3, and the 6-2 Vick bring that element to this season's squad.
Generating some consistent production from the perimeter will be a key metric the Mustangs look to improve on in the coming months. Vick stepped out and knocked one of two 3s down on Tuesday, and he said Ketchmark has also shown the ability to score from downtown.
“Him being a post guy who is bigger but still able to bring it outside, he has a lot of mismatches,” Vick said. “Tonight he was able to take smaller guys off the dribble, but if you have a bigger guy on him, he’s taking you out to the 3-point line, and good luck guarding him.”
Duzan expects Baker to provide more scoring and leadership for the Mustangs as well, although opposing teams may be focused on locking him down on the outside, like the Vikings did on Tuesday.
“We told him, ‘Teams are going to make it tough on you because they know you,’” Duzan said.
The Mustangs were disappointed not to defend their home court to start the year, but they know they have plenty of time to grow and adjust to new roles.
“It’s a big hole to fill for sure, but I think we can handle the pressure,” Ketchmark said. “Especially with the community behind us, I think we’ll be able to get it done.”
Game summary
How Illiana Christian won: Illiana Christian turned on the heat early by pressing the Kouts guards vigorously, and created easy buckets in transition. Guards Tyler Barker (10 points, one steal, one block) and Kevin Corcoran (10 points) were efficient in the backcourt.
Impact player: Senior Ian Van Beek also capitalized on fast breaks, scoring two buckets early and finishing with eight points and a bunch of rebounds.
Kouts standout: Vick proved he can slash his way inside and score, and was also a serious factor on the glass, nearly finishing with a double-double in a strong debut after playing limited minutes as a junior.
Notable: Illiana Christian showcased its depth, as seven players scored at least seven points, and moved the ball well, particularly in transition. Back-to-back steals and dunks by senior forward Adam Gibson in the second quarter erased any doubts about the result, as the Vikings took a 53-19 lead into the break.
Quotable: “He’s an energy guy, and obviously you can see the athleticism he possesses. When you have a 6-4 guy that can run sitting on top of a press and then drop down and get some rebounds for you, then knock down shots, too, it’s just not one end or the other. He most certainly can lead on both ends of the floor.” — Illiana Christian coach Tom Roozeboom on senior forward Ian Van Beek.