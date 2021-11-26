'It's all new': Kouts expects adjustment period after state run

“Definitely it being my senior season, and then seeing my buddies out there having fun from the Pep Block (student section), that was definitely something that I missed,” Ketchmark said.

Said Duzan: “He’s athletic, so that really helps. We didn’t really have any size and he decided to come back out this year, which we’re thankful that he did. He’s got the ability to put it on the floor a little bit, and he’s quick off his feet.”

The Mustangs also look to replace the sizable Kneifel twins, Hunter and Parker. Though a couple inches shorter, Ketchmark, who is 6-foot-3, and the 6-2 Vick bring that element to this season's squad.

Generating some consistent production from the perimeter will be a key metric the Mustangs look to improve on in the coming months. Vick stepped out and knocked one of two 3s down on Tuesday, and he said Ketchmark has also shown the ability to score from downtown.