Jaiden Clayton's free throws seal Lake Central's win over Michigan City

ST. JOHN — Jaiden Clayton confidently stepped up to the free-throw line twice in the final 30 seconds.

It was senior night at Lake Central and the Indians 12th-grader was in a gym he knows well, looking at the familiar faces of the silent student section.

“I’m at the line, I’m just thinking, ‘I’ve got to hit these. It’s my last time playing here (during the regular season),’” Clayton said. “If I’m going to hit them, I’m going to hit them now.”

He buried all four shots and Lake Central held off visiting Michigan City to win 57-53 in Duneland Athletic Conference action Friday. Clayton finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.

“It’s nice (to get a win) and we got tougher doing it. It just didn’t fall in our laps. A few of our games we were trying to make a break of our own and just didn’t. That’s a tough way to win,” coach Dave Milausnic said.

Lake Central and Michigan City each won five in the last 10 meetings, with eight of those outcomes closer than eight points. Last season, the Wolves won a 63-62 game in LaPorte County.

“Last year was close, a one-point loss. It always goes down to the last quarter, the last second of a game when we play Michigan City,” Clayton said.

Javon France had nine points in the second quarter, keeping Michigan City (11-7, 2-4) in the game. The teams traded the lead several times but Indians (9-11, 2-4) held it for most of the first half and led 26-25 at the break.

Jamie Hodges Jr. didn’t score in the second quarter but was the bulk of the Wolves offense in the second half. He scored 15 of his game-high 21 in the last two quarters.

Lake Central rebounded well, despite losing bigs Brandon Escobedo and Jake Smith to foul trouble in the second quarter. The two came back after the break and combined for 10 points in the third period.

The other paint presence, senior Ethan Knopf, didn’t play. He’s injured but Milausnic said he’s expected to return for the postseason.

“Losing Ethan Knopf is big. We’re better with Ethan Knopf. The kids know that. Sometimes you lose a big piece of the puzzle and it takes a little while for the team to find itself,” Milausnic said. “I’m just happy for the kids that they showed some resilience. It’s really easy to not be playing good basketball and come out and lay down against a team as quality as City is.”

Knopf was out for most of the team’s six-game losing streak. Two of those games were in overtime and another was a one-point loss to EC Central.

“It feels good. We’ve been going through a lot at practice, a lot of team stuff. Off and on the court, we’ve been trying to get it together,” Clayton said. “Today was a good win. I think it brought us together. I think we’re going to have a good sectional run.”

France had 16 for Michigan City. Escobedo finished with 11 for the Indians.

