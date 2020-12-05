Jalen Washington returns as West Side outlasts Michigan City

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On the ensuing possession, he blocked star guard Jamie Hodges’ 3-point attempt that would’ve given Michigan City the lead and possibly the victory.

“I know I had to be the one to step up,” Christmas said. “ … I just felt like I needed to step up and bring energy to the court. That’s what I do, so I did what I had to do. Got the steal, got the layup and finished with that block.”

The Wolves had one final chance with 2.3 seconds left, but Hodges’ 3-pointer from the left wing came up short. The sophomore guard finished with a game-high 30 points, highlighted by 15 points in the fourth quarter.

“He made us question ourselves as coaches like, ‘Are we doing the right thing by being in this zone?’ He was shooting it from the hash mark!” West Side coach Chris Buggs said with a laugh. “But I think he’s talented player with a bright future. He really kind of tested us and made some tough shots down the stretch.”

Senior guard Quimari Peterson paced the Cougars with 23 points, while Christmas added 12 points.

Buggs said that he was proud that his team didn’t fold when the game got tight, and he was extremely happy for Washington to finally compete again on the hardwood.