Jalen Washington returns as West Side outlasts Michigan City
Boys basketball

MICHIGAN CITY — It had been 1,009 days since Jalen Washington last played in a high school game for West Side.

On Saturday night against Michigan City, the consensus five-star prospect finally suited up for the Cougars for the first time since March 2, 2019. Washington was held to seven games during his first prep campaign due to a fractured right shoulder, and he missed his entire sophomore season because of a torn right ACL.

The 6-foot-9 forward, who did not play in West Side’s season opener at Gavit on Tuesday, finished with six points and eight rebounds in the first game of his junior campaign.

It wasn’t the eye-popping stats that some may have expected from a player of Washington’s caliber, but it was enough to help the Cougars hang on for a 63-61 win.

“This was my first game in like two years, so I’m just really happy to be back,” Washington said. “I’m still understanding that I’m being broken in, so I’m just trying to get my feel back for the game.”

Washington’s most notable basket came on a thunderous right-handed dunk in the fourth quarter just moments after his teammate Chrishawn Christmas threw down an acrobatic jam of his own.

Christmas, a senior forward, was limited to one game last season due to torn left ACL, made the biggest plays of the night in the closing moments of the game. Tied at 61, he came up with a steal and went coast-to-coast for a layup to give West Side a two-point lead with less than 30 seconds to play.

On the ensuing possession, he blocked star guard Jamie Hodges’ 3-point attempt that would’ve given Michigan City the lead and possibly the victory.

“I know I had to be the one to step up,” Christmas said. “ … I just felt like I needed to step up and bring energy to the court. That’s what I do, so I did what I had to do. Got the steal, got the layup and finished with that block.”

The Wolves had one final chance with 2.3 seconds left, but Hodges’ 3-pointer from the left wing came up short. The sophomore guard finished with a game-high 30 points, highlighted by 15 points in the fourth quarter.

“He made us question ourselves as coaches like, ‘Are we doing the right thing by being in this zone?’ He was shooting it from the hash mark!” West Side coach Chris Buggs said with a laugh. “But I think he’s talented player with a bright future. He really kind of tested us and made some tough shots down the stretch.”

Senior guard Quimari Peterson paced the Cougars with 23 points, while Christmas added 12 points.

Buggs said that he was proud that his team didn’t fold when the game got tight, and he was extremely happy for Washington to finally compete again on the hardwood.

“He puts in so much work,” Buggs said. “I really give credit to his discipline and patience, not only trying to get healthy but to improve his game. He was nervous all week because he knew he was going to play, and I’m excited to see him play.”

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

