Jalen Washington, West Side recover in second half to top Bowman

GARY — Jalen Washington walked out of the locker room with his arm around injured teammate Mason Nicholson.

Washington knows what it’s like to be injured. A shoulder injury cost him most of his freshman year and a torn ACL forced him to miss his sophomore season.

Nicholson, a 6-foot-9 center, had a boot on his right foot and crutches under his arms Friday. Coach Chris Buggs said exactly what the injury is wasn’t yet clear, but Nicholson would be missing time.

“I gave him some tips that I’ve picked up,” Washington said. “I told him when you’re on crutches, you don’t have to break such a sweat. Just swing on the crutches.”

The West Side junior and five-star recruit had an impactful second half Friday, helping the Cougars to a 58-47 win over city rival Bowman Academy.

“It was important (to play well), especially with how much I bring to the team, how much I mean to them and how important it is to win,” Washington said.

Washington had 14 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Buggs said his star player is beginning to come out of his shell.