Jalen Washington, West Side recover in second half to top Bowman

GARY — Jalen Washington walked out of the locker room with his arm around injured teammate Mason Nicholson.
Washington knows what it’s like to be injured. A shoulder injury cost him most of his freshman year and a torn ACL forced him to miss his sophomore season.
Nicholson, a 6-foot-9 center, had a boot on his right foot and crutches under his arms Friday. Coach Chris Buggs said exactly what the injury is wasn’t yet clear, but Nicholson would be missing time.
“I gave him some tips that I’ve picked up,” Washington said. “I told him when you’re on crutches, you don’t have to break such a sweat. Just swing on the crutches.”
The West Side junior and five-star recruit had an impactful second half Friday, helping the Cougars to a 58-47 win over city rival Bowman Academy.
“It was important (to play well), especially with how much I bring to the team, how much I mean to them and how important it is to win,” Washington said.
Washington had 14 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Buggs said his star player is beginning to come out of his shell.
“We’ve been trying to get him going all year. He’s still kind of coming back and he doesn’t have a lot of experience, so it’s almost like he’s a freshman,” Buggs said. “He’s always been confident in his skill set but I think he needs to take more risky shots. Today, he took a few riskier shots than he usually takes.”
The Eagles (4-9) led for most of the game and by as much as 12 in the second quarter. But the Cougars (7-2) made 13 of 22 second-half shots to come back.
“We got tired. I knew they were athletic and had a lot of talent,’ Bowman coach Tyrone Robinson said. “The big boys started hitting shots.”
Washington hit two important 3-pointers in the second half.
The first was from the top of the key with a little over a minute left in the third quarter. It gave the Cougars a 35-31 lead, the first West Side advantage of the night.
The second was from the left corner that built the lead to 12 points with about three minutes remaining. That one sealed it.
“In the first half, we were rushing, for no reason. They were in a zone and we were rushing,” Buggs said. “We just didn’t come out ready to play mentally and I think we gave ourselves a hard time.”
Quimari Peterson had 13 points and Parion Roberson 11 for West Side. Koron Davis scored 23 for Bowman to lead the game.