JAMES BOYD: Let’s take a look at the Region’s top dunkers, dunks

On New Year’s Day, Bowman’s Jacques Williams created his own poster image with a vicious alley-oop jam against Milwaukee Hamilton, and it just so happens that it was all caught on camera.

In the third quarter of the Eagles’ win, the senior forward caught a perfect lob pass off of an out of bounds play and detonated all over Wildcats senior forward Keywaun Pettis. It took everything in me not to lose my professionalism because like everyone else around me, I couldn’t believe what I had just saw.

The height, the power, the stare down — it was all there in that unforgettable dunk, and it’s not hard to understand why it went viral. Williams’ dunk has been reposted by multiple sports news outlets, including ESPN, and has been viewed thousands of times.

“It just made me want to dunk more and dunk on people more,” Williams said. “It got a lot of people’s attention and a couple colleges to look at me — Wabash, Dodge City Community College and Malcolm X.”

What’s even crazier is that the senior has continued to live up to the hype and his own lofty expectations. Like Tyson Chavez, Williams believes he is the Region’s best dunker, and an argument can be made either way.