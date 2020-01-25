JAMES BOYD: Let’s take a look at the Region’s top dunkers, dunks

I had to make sure my eyes weren’t deceiving me.
‘Did he just float?’ is the thought that went through my head when I saw Lowell’s Tyson Chavez warming up at halftime of a road game against Portage on Dec. 17. The 5-foot-7 junior guard was gilding toward the basket as he prepared for the second half and made sure to abide by IHSAA rules.
According to its guidelines, players aren’t allowed to dunk during pregame or halftime routines. However, Chavez caught my attention because as he lifted off for his layup, he kept going — appearing to reach for a dunk — and then at the last second, he causally dropped the ball into the rim.
No dunk, but I was intrigued, and in the third quarter, Chavez delivered.
On a breakaway steal — and with his teammates on the bench standing up in anticipation — the junior blasted off for the first in-game dunk of his prep career. He barely got it over the rim, but the two-hand slam still counted.
“I thought it was pretty cool,” said Chavez, who started dunking last season in practice. “I was watching the film. I saw everybody going crazy and stuff, but I didn’t notice that during the game.”
In the Red Devils’ next contest, a Northwest Crossroads Conference matchup with Hobart, Chavez dunked again. This time, he left no doubts about it as he flew toward the rim for another two-handed jam, which made Lowell’s student fan section jump out of their seats.
“(Christopher Mantis) threw it ahead to me, and I saw no one was there expect for (Hobart's Caleb) Banjoff, who was coming,” Chavez said. “I thought he was going to jump with me, but he didn’t. I just went up either way, hoping that he was going to jump with me, and just dunked it.”
Chavez can’t explain why or how he jumps so high. He’s never done any extensive leg workouts, and he’s clearly not one of the tallest players on the court. In fact, that trait might stick with him throughout his entire career because his mother, Kelly Chavez, is 5-6, and is father, Anthony Chavez, is 5-10.
The junior hopes that he still has a few more inches to grow, but Kelly Chavez — Lowell’s girls basketball coach — isn’t too concerned. She’s watched her son compete among taller and bigger players, and his size has never held him back.
“I don’t think anyone expects that to happen when they see him,” Kelly Chavez said. “Even when it happened at Hobart, the (Brickies) coach had to call a timeout because (Tyson) just brought the gym down. Everyone was going crazy. We’re originally from Hobart. He transferred to Lowell when he was in eighth grade, so I don’t know if that added a little adrenaline.”
The 5-7 guard can dunk with two hands, one hand, backwards and has even thrown down an alley-oop windmill.
As Chavez continues to add more dunks to his arsenal, Red Devils boys basketball coach Joe Delgado has been encouraging him to dunk as much as he can in games because it always seems to give his squad an extra boost.
“I don’t know how he does it, but he just keeps getting higher and higher,” Delgado said. “He always pulls off some new trick at the end of practice. He went between the legs the other day, and he just barely missed it. I couldn’t believe it. It’s amazing and pretty cool to see.”
Following a recent Lowell practice, I asked Tyson Chavez who he thinks is the best dunker in the Region, and his answer was exactly what you’d expect it to be.
“I have to go with myself, honestly,” Tyson Chavez said with a laugh. “I don’t see anybody else 5-7 and dunking.”
Using the backboard
Merrillville junior Keon Thompson Jr. is one of the best scorers in the state, and he has consistently shown the ability to score at and above the rim.
The 6-foot guard scored a career-high 52 points Friday in a Duneland Athletic Conference home game against Portage — slamming in a few dunks along the way — as he tied his program’s single-game scoring record.
However, his most impressive dunk this season came courtesy of fellow junior guard Dylan Coty. On a fast break against Jay County on Dec. 28, Coty threw an alley-oop to Thompson off of the backboard, which was the highlight of a dominating win by the Pirates.
“Sometimes I just gotta put it up there for him and let him go get it,” Coty said. “He has a lot of ups or as they say ‘bounce.’”
Coty isn't the only player in the Region to utilize the backboard for an assist this year. Hanover Central senior forward Chris Roop threw an alley-oop off of the glass to 6-9 sophomore forward Landen Babusiak, too.
The memorable play came in a lopsided road win over North Newton on Tuesday, and surprisingly, it was the first in-game dunk of Babusiak’s prep career.
“It’s something you dream about,” Babusiak said, “You don’t know if it’s ever really going to happen, but everything just kind of lined up, and Chris gave me a perfect pass.”
Roop said he knew his “young 'un’” was eager to get his first jam, and he’s grateful to be the one who set it up.
“It was kind of in the moment,” Roop said. “We had a chance on a fast break, and I saw him behind me trailing, so I just gave it a chance, and he slammed it.”
An overnight star
Of course, there was no way I could get through this column without mentioning the best dunk I have ever witnessed in person.
If you’re a Region basketball fan or just a sports fan in general, you’ve probably seen it already.
On New Year’s Day, Bowman’s Jacques Williams created his own poster image with a vicious alley-oop jam against Milwaukee Hamilton, and it just so happens that it was all caught on camera.
In the third quarter of the Eagles’ win, the senior forward caught a perfect lob pass off of an out of bounds play and detonated all over Wildcats senior forward Keywaun Pettis. It took everything in me not to lose my professionalism because like everyone else around me, I couldn’t believe what I had just saw.
The height, the power, the stare down — it was all there in that unforgettable dunk, and it’s not hard to understand why it went viral. Williams’ dunk has been reposted by multiple sports news outlets, including ESPN, and has been viewed thousands of times.
“It just made me want to dunk more and dunk on people more,” Williams said. “It got a lot of people’s attention and a couple colleges to look at me — Wabash, Dodge City Community College and Malcolm X.”
What’s even crazier is that the senior has continued to live up to the hype and his own lofty expectations. Like Tyson Chavez, Williams believes he is the Region’s best dunker, and an argument can be made either way.
Due to his 5-7 frame, it’s hard to not root for Lowell's junior guard. Tyson Chavez is the clear underdog whenever he takes the court and leaps toward the rim. But at 6-4, Williams has certainly established himself as the bully. Every few days this season, Bowman’s leader has gone viral — at least locally — by claiming yet another victim yet with another rim-rocker.
But even then, it’s still hard to imagine that he’ll do anything quite as special as that dunk on Jan. 1, and it wouldn’t have been possible without senior guard Jessie Walker.
“It feels good because I know I helped someone else become successful,” said Walker, who threw Williams the pinpoint pass. “That put him and Gary in the spotlight and our team, as well.”
This column solely represents the writer's opinion. Reach him at james.boyd@nwi.com