MERRILLVILLE — Jamie Hodges did the Jamie Hodges thing again.

Coming out of a timeout tied with Merrillville and a little less than two minutes left, Michigan City got the ball into its star senior guard’s hands and watched him hit a go-ahead triple from some 28 feet away.

He scored 10 of his 18 points in the game's final 108 seconds.

The Wolves beat the Pirates 72-67.

“He’s not afraid of the moment,” Michigan City coach Tom Wells said. “Never has been.”

Michigan City is accustomed to all of this by now.

“We needed a big shot,” Hodges said. “I got the big shot.”

Hodges wasn’t his usual 21.7 points per game self through much of the first three quarters. He scored just two points in the opening half and banged knees with a Pirate scrambling for a loose ball late in the fourth quarter and briefly excited the game to seek medical treatment.

The knee showed no signs of bothering him while he put Michigan City on his back in the closing minutes. Merrillville — led by 17 points from senior guard Darrin Weaver and 16 from sophomore forward Robert Kennnedy — took the lead four separate times in the fourth quarter but Hodges and Co. kept finding ways to wrestle it back.

Merrillville got within one point with 45 seconds left but Hodges sealed the win at the line.

“That’s a really good team we played against tonight,” Hodges said. “They were pressing, got us out of rhythm. I didn’t really make that many shots but when we needed that one I was able to get it.”

Hodges delivered much to the joy of the Wolves.

“That 3-pointer? I heard the whole gym,” Michigan City senior wing Briton Franklin said. “That was deep. We needed that.”

The Wolves (16-6, 3-4) needed Franklin, too, and have. He scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds for Michigan City in its win against Merrillville (7-12, 0-7) after setting a career high with 23 points in a win against Calumet and then resetting that mark with 24 the next game out against New Prairie leading into Friday’s game.

He’s playing his best basketball in his last high school games.

Wells said the Wolves need more of it.

Franklin said he’s in a better spot mentally than he’s ever been.

“Confidence, man,” Franklin said. “It’s kind of clutch because with sectionals coming up I’m glad I was able to get my confidence back before the season was over.”

It helps, too, having Hodges to lean on.

He’s still a problem.

“Michael (Jordan) was never afraid,” Wells said. “Kobe (Bryant) was never afraid. That’s half the battle. The other part is nobody ever talks about the times you fail, right? They’re only going to talk about the times you succeed. When you’re not afraid of failure it becomes guys who step up in big moments.”

Hodges has proven to be one of those guys. The Wolves will talk about what he did Friday for a while.

“That was crazy, man,” Franklin said. “Crazy.”

