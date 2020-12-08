Jamie Hodges Jr.’s career high pushes Michigan City past Andrean

MERRILLVILLE — Jamie Hodges Jr. broke free, caught an outlet pass and then missed a point-blank layup in the closing seconds.
It was about the only thing Michigan City’s star guard did wrong Tuesday night.
The short-range shot was perhaps Hodges’ easiest opportunity score against Andrean, and it would’ve given him 40 points. As the sophomore was tackled by teammate Giovani Laurent, who joked with him about blowing the layup, he let out a wide smile.
“He was mad at me,” Hodges said with a laugh.
He had to settle for a career-high 38 points, including 12 points in the fourth quarter. But unlike three nights ago when he scored 30 point in a narrow loss to West Side, this time around Hodges’ herculean effort resulted in an 81-74 win for the Wolves.
He scored 27 of his points in the second half and drained four 3-pointers. Hodges also shot 12 of 14 from the free throw line, highlighted by a 7-of-7 performance in the final period.
“Whenever we’re down, I just get in this mode where I want to shoot more,” Hodges said. “I just block everything out, like the crowd, and just lock in.”
Michigan City trailed for the entire game until finally taking a 50-49 lead on a free throw from junior guard Omarion Hatch. From there, the two teams traded leads down the stretch before the Wolves closed the game on an 8-0 run.
Hatch finished with 15 points and senior forward Evan Bush, who threw down a right-handed dunk on fast break in the fourth quarter, also chipped in with 15 points. Bush was plagued with foul trouble throughout most of the game, but he was proud to step up when his teammates — namely Hodges — needed him most.
“We have a lot of confidence in him, especially when he gets hot,” Bush said. “We just put our trust in him. He’s got out backs and we got his back.”
Michigan City coach Tom Wells commended Hodges for continuing to lead his program with unwavering poise. The sophomore scored just two points in the first quarter, but once he see the ball through the net a few times, Wells said he is usually hard to slow down.
“You guys get to see it once a week, but I get to see it six days a week,” Wells said. “He practices really, really hard every day. You couldn’t come out here and play 32 minutes like that and not practice the way he does.”
Gabe Gillespie paced Andrean with 26 points, while Nicky Flesher and Ben Jones added 20 points and 12 points, respectively.
Andrean coach Brad Stangel was pleased with his team’s start to the game but said that he felt the 59ers let one slip away.
“We’re pretty disappointed with how we finished,” Stangel said. “ … It’s a good game, they’re well-coached and they’re a good basketball team. But we just thought we could win.”
Gallery: Michigan City at Andrean
