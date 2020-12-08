Jamie Hodges Jr.’s career high pushes Michigan City past Andrean

Hatch finished with 15 points and senior forward Evan Bush, who threw down a right-handed dunk on fast break in the fourth quarter, also chipped in with 15 points. Bush was plagued with foul trouble throughout most of the game, but he was proud to step up when his teammates — namely Hodges — needed him most.

“We have a lot of confidence in him, especially when he gets hot,” Bush said. “We just put our trust in him. He’s got out backs and we got his back.”

Michigan City coach Tom Wells commended Hodges for continuing to lead his program with unwavering poise. The sophomore scored just two points in the first quarter, but once he see the ball through the net a few times, Wells said he is usually hard to slow down.

“You guys get to see it once a week, but I get to see it six days a week,” Wells said. “He practices really, really hard every day. You couldn’t come out here and play 32 minutes like that and not practice the way he does.”

Gabe Gillespie paced Andrean with 26 points, while Nicky Flesher and Ben Jones added 20 points and 12 points, respectively.

Andrean coach Brad Stangel was pleased with his team’s start to the game but said that he felt the 59ers let one slip away.