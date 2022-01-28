Jamie Hodges, Michigan City roar past Portage in DAC

MICHIGAN CITY — Not many expected a Michigan City blowout of Times No. 7 Portage in the Wolves Den on Friday night in a Duneland Athletic Conference battle.

Not even City’s dynamic Jamie Hodges, who finished with a game-high 29 points and added six rebounds and four steals in a 76-50 win.

“I expected a better game,” he said. “I think they got in their heads when we went on a big run, and then they couldn't really hit any shots and we just kept going up.”

Michigan City (10-5, 2-2) led 19-13 after one quarter and it was a one-point game at 24-23 before City ratcheted up the pressure and kept building its lead. City finished with 10 steals on the night, all which led to baskets.

A steal and a basket by Javon France put the Wolves up 35-23 with 2 minutes, 10 seconds left in the second quarter. City stretched it to 38-25 at halftime.

A 9-4 run to open the third quarter put City up 47-29 with 5:09 left in the period that France finished with a steal and layup. City led 68-39 at the end of three quarters and a running clock was put in place with 6 minutes left in the game.

“Obviously, they can score in bunches, and we can’t,” Portage coach Bryon Clouse said. “That’s no secret. And I told them at halftime, ‘We’ve got to make it seven going into fourth. So if it gets to 15 or 20, there's still no 20-point shot. Right?’ It seemed like we thought there was.”

Portage (12-5, 1-3) started three freshmen in Sam Wellman, Michael Wellman and Garrett Clark. Their inexperience showed.

“This whole season has been a learning one for those three especially,” Clouse said. “And let's be honest, besides (Blake) Creech and (Kamari) Slaughter, none of my guys have experience, and we're just getting (Jaelon) Hollies back off the ACL so he can only play a few minutes here and there. He's still rusty as we saw tonight against speed like that. So for us to be sitting here at 12-5, it's not what we wanted tonight, but it’s not bad.”

Michael Wellman led Portage with 12 points, and Garrett Clark added 10.

Hodges can create his own shot, hit the 3, dribble under the basket and miraculously find the open man like he knows where everyone is on the court.

It’s just part of Hodges’ freestyling. He had a lot of help, as France finished with 18 points and seven rebounds, and Omarion Hatch added 10 points.

“We watched film, and we saw they didn't like pressure, so we brought the pressure to them and they struggled with it,” Hatch said. “We just kept putting pressure on the whole game.”

Hatch said he works well with Hodges and France because they’ve played together for 10 years.

“It’s just the chemistry we have together,” Hatch said. “All of us really, we can find each other everywhere.”

It was the third straight win for City.

“We’ve still got a lot of stuff to work on, so it’s one game at a time,” Hatch said.

“I’m really, really pleased with our energy and our effort defensively,” City coach Tom Wells said. “Just nothing is free against us. We don’t pass the eye test because we don’t have any 6-4, 6-5, 6-6 kids, but it’s hard to simulate as far as what we do. … The guys shot the ball very well.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.