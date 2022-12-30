Jeremiah Moore, Morton hope close win over Morgan gets them back on track

HIGHLAND — Jeremiah Moore says he’s already a better player than he was when the year began.

“At the start of the season, usually I’d just hold onto it and try to score whenever I can,” the Morton junior said. “I’m trying to be a team player (now). I’m trying to be efficient off the ball and with the ball.”

Moore scored 18 points on minimal touches and shot attempts against Morgan Township on Thursday, scoring many of his buckets at important times. He also hit a go-ahead free throw to give the Governors a one-point lead with 10.1 seconds left in that opening game of the Highland Holiday Tournament.

The Cherokees couldn’t get a good look on the next possession, with Keagan Holder’s attempt missing a little long, and Morton won a 47-46 thriller.

The Governors trailed by 10 at halftime. Coach Aaron Abram said his team missed 18 layups in the first 16 minutes.

“That was probably because none of us probably went to sleep (on time),” Moore said.

They came out with renewed urgency in the third quarter and opened the second half with a 12-2 run by stepping into Morgan passing lanes and fighting for rebounds.

“I told them (at halftime) if we don’t pick up our defensive intensity, we going to have practice after this. We’re going to get on the bus, go back to school and have practice,” Abram said. “We’ll let them enjoy this for another hour or two and then go watch some film.”

The victory is only the second of the season for Morton (2-6). The losses include games against several of the area’s best including Chesterton, Lake Central, Merrillville and Munster.

The whole Morton team and coaching staff looked inflated when the buzzer sounded.

“We’ve had a lot of ups and downs throughout the season already. It feels good anytime you get a win but it feels better when you have to grind it out, you have to actually put together a full game,” Abram said. “We’re at the point now that kids are starting to buy in.”

Moore is key to that aspect of the team. Abram’s been coaching him for a long time in the AAU ranks, he said.

Moore’s 6-foot-4, 200-pound frame and efficient game make him a relatively unique player, Abram said. He admits he likes to bully smaller players when he can.

“Jeremiah has always been a dog. It doesn’t matter who’s there, he’s going to run through you until he fouls out or I take him out,” Abram said. “He’s one of those kids that every coach wishes they had. He’ll just run through a brick wall for you.”

Moore said the Morgan game could be the kind of thing that gets the Governors back on track. They don’t want to repeat last season’s 10-14 record and early exit from the postseason.

“Last year, it was bad,” Moore said. “I want to help my team win.”

PHOTOS: Chesterton at Morton boys basketball The Governors hosted the Trojans in nonconference action. Photos by Kale Wilk, The Times Gallery HTML code Uploaded-images 120322-spt-bbk-che-mor 5.JPG Chesterton's Nick Furmanek, center, gets pressured by Morton's Jeremiah Moore, left, and Kerry Amacker on Friday in Hammond. Uploaded-images 120322-spt-bbk-che-mor 4.JPG Morton's Jeremiah Moore, left, and Chesterton's Justin Sims dive for a loose ball on Friday in Hammond. Uploaded-images 120322-spt-bbk-che-mor 3.JPG Chesterton's Tyler Parrish, left, is guarded by Morton's Amarion Mayo as he takes the ball down the court on Friday in Hammond. Uploaded-images 120322-spt-bbk-che-mor 6.JPG Morton's Derrick Tharpe, center, tries to cut through Chesterton's Sean Kasper, left, and Josh Davis on Friday in Hammond. Uploaded-images 120322-spt-bbk-che-mor 1.JPG Chesterton's Tyler Parrish makes an uncontested layup on Friday in Hammond. Uploaded-images 120322-spt-bbk-che-mor 7.JPG Morton's Luis Diaz, right, grabs a loose ball on Friday in Hammond. Uploaded-images 120322-spt-bbk-che-mor 8.JPG Chesterton's Justin Sims, left, deflects a layup from Morton's Justin Pack on Friday in Hammond. Uploaded-images 120322-spt-bbk-che-mor 2.JPG Chesterton's Justin Sims tries to get a reverse layup to go in Friday in Hammond.