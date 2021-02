Jessica Carrothers leads Crown Point to state for first time in 24 years

LAPORTE — The clock was winding down in the first quarter Saturday, and Jessica Carrothers had the ball.

Crown Point's star guard could've been conservative, but this was the Class 4A LaPorte Semistate, and she wasn't leaving any chances on the table against Carroll.

So, what did Carrothers do?

"I looked at the clock really fast and I think there was like 1.2 seconds left, so I just launched," Carrothers said.

Carrothers' prayer was answered as she drained a half court shot to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the game. When the ball went through the net, she screamed in excitement as her dad, Mark, jumped for joy on the sidelines.

The junior's long 3-pointer was one of many key plays she made for Crown Point, which knocked off the Chargers 62-46 to advance to state for the first time in 24 years,

And yes, just in case anyone was wondering, Carrothers does practice that shot.

"Every time I work out, my dad is always like, 'Hit one (half-court shot) and then we'll leave

