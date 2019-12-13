VALPARAISO — Mason Jones didn’t wait for a postgame meet-and-greet with fans to introduce himself to the Valparaiso faithful on Friday night.
The highly-touted freshman threw down a powerful dunk in the second quarter that brought Viking Gym to its feet. Jones scored 11 of his team-high 15 points in the first half as the Vikings knocked off Lowell 60-49 in non-conference action.
“Mason has a ton of talent, but he’s still very green,” Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman said. “He played two varsity games last week after five practices. Now we’ve had four more practices. The growth he’s shown in a week has been great.”
The 6-foot-7 freshman never backed down when going up against Lowell’s Division I prospect Chris Mantis. Jones made all five of his shots inside the 3-point line and knocked down a shot beyond the arc. Jones added three rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes off the bench.
“I’m just trying to bring some energy and be a spark plug,” Jones said. “I’ve had to study a lot. It was a quick turnaround coming from football. It’s been a lot of plays that I’ve had to learn. I just want to keep getting better with each practice and each game.”
Cooper Jones (Mason’s brother) had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Vikings (2-1) while Colton Jones (no relation) added 14 points and four assists. Cooper took great joy watching his younger brother deliver a breakout performance against the Red Devils (3-2).
Thanks for being a regular reader! Here's a special offer for you:
“He’s starting to come out of his shell,” Cooper said. “My dad and I keep telling him to just go and attack. When he got that dunk, you could tell that it really started to click for him.”
Coolman wore a wide smile after the game as he thought back fondly on Cooper’s maturation as a freshman and how it is seemingly repeating itself in Mason. Cooper’s six assists were a key point in Coolman’s comparison.
“We saw Cooper two years ago and he has really let the game slow down for him,” Coolman said. “His mind has now caught up with his body.”
As good as Valparaiso’s three Joneses were on Friday, Mantis was perhaps the best player on the floor. Already holding offers from Ball State and Incarnate Word, Mantis shined in front of Valparaiso associate head coach Luke Gore with seven 3-pointers, eight rebounds and three assists. Mantis also drew seven fouls and was 6-of-7 from the free throw line.
“The hoop felt a little bigger tonight,” Mantis said. “This was the first time for a lot of our guys to be in an environment like this and I think we handled it well. The goal is to learn from this and hope that we can have a shot against Chesterton or Valparaiso in the sectional.”
Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Gallery: Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Gallery: Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Gallery: Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Gallery: Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Gallery: Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Gallery: Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Gallery: Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Gallery: Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Gallery: Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Gallery: Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Gallery: Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Gallery: Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Gallery: Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Gallery: Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Gallery: Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Gallery: Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Gallery: Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Gallery: Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Gallery: Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Gallery: Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Gallery: Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Gallery: Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Gallery: Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Gallery: Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Gallery: Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Gallery: Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Gallery: Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Gallery: Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Gallery: Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Gallery: Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Gallery: Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball
Gallery: Lowell visits Valparaiso for boys basketball