Jones sparks Vikings, Lake Central girls hang on in doubleheader

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Girls

Lake Central 58, Valparaiso 51: Lake Central girls basketball coach Joe Huppenthal didn’t like his team’s attentiveness in practice Thursday. Truth be told, he didn’t like it all week.

A few of the Indians were a little too caught up in looking ahead to the school’s winter formal on Saturday, Huppenthal explained after narrowly escaping with a 58-51 home win against No. 7 Valparaiso (12-9, 2-5). After 70 minutes or so of practice the coaching staff had enough.

“We have this amazing dance (Saturday) that our kids have just been off the charts about,” Huppenthal said, “so I kicked them all out of practice.”

Huppenthal compares his team’s culture to that of a family and said sometimes families need to do brash things like telling everyone to go home. He hopes it ultimately sends a message that the Indians need to refocus and reset if they want to have any sort of say during the closing weeks of the season.

In its win against Valparaiso, No. 8 Lake Central (12-10, 3-4) led by 13 with 5:18 left but saw the lead evaporate as the Indians turned the ball over six times in eight possessions after that. Huppenthal’s team had 33 for the game.