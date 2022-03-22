Jordan Hughes' future is in football, but the Chesterton senior also is serious about basketball

LAFAYETTE — Jordan Hughes didn't play in Chesterton's Class 4A semistate win over Kokomo on Saturday. He didn't expect to.

Hughes' main sport is football. He's a Times All-Area second-teamer on defense, was named Class 6A Senior All-State and is heading off to play in college at Carthage.

The seldom-used 5-foot-11 senior forward plays limited minutes for the state’s top-ranked 4A team. He’s scored just 14 points this season.

But don't think he doesn't take basketball seriously.

After he cut down his piece of the net he held onto the semistate trophy longer than anyone on the team. This win was just as much his as anyone else’s.

“We’re going down to Indy,” Hughes said. “I can’t believe it.”

The Trojans (29-0) play Indianapolis Cathedral (25-6) for the 4A title at 7:15 p.m. Region time Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Hughes is something of a cult-like figure amongst the Trojans fans — particularly the students.

When his name was announced as a reserve before tipoff the Trojans half of the gym showered the court with cheers of “Hughesss” much to the delight of his teammates. Even before something as serious as a playoff game they couldn’t hide their grins.

“His last name. Hughes,” senior star point guard Travis Grayson said. “It just sounds good. The whole student section gets in with that.”

Chesterton coach Marc Urban described Hughes as the last guy on the bench as a “short and pudgy” seventh-grader. Hughes’s father is 6-foot-7. Urban figured it best to keep Hughes around in case he hit a growth spurt.

He never did.

“That (would’ve) been great,” Urban said. “He’d be playing with Alabama football. But he fits what you need. Like at practices? Unbelievable. He’s really good. He makes our offense go sometimes. You talk about 12 guys that bring an impact to winning and value to a program and Jordan Hughes does that.”

Those things Urban talks about are mostly done behind closed doors.

In practice, Hughes mostly runs the scout team and mentors the underclassmen. Come game time he gives as much advice as he can from his spot on the bench and tries to keep morale high as the Trojans hype man.

Hughes’s efforts can easily be overlooked. His teammates don’t.

“I mean, look at the kid,” senior forward Chris Mullen said. “He’s a senior. He doesn’t get much playing time but he just puts in the work. That’s all he does. He works all day. How could you not like that? His dedication is incredible.”

Hughes shrugs off the praise. He’s been playing the same basketball since the third grade.

“We’re all just trying to win games,” he said. “That’s all I care about. So if that means I’m not playing that’s fine. I just want to be a part of the team. Winning is all I care about.”

Football was always a better fit for Hughes but there’s one game left on the hardwood to be played. It’ll be the biggest of Hughes’s career to date.

He said he’ll be ready for it whether he checks in or not.

“I love this sport,” Hughes said. “I love playing with my teammates. I love playing for these coaches. I love playing for this school. It’s great. This is all about having fun.”

