Jordan Woods leads Hammond Central past city rival Morton

HAMMOND — Jordan Woods has been steady for Hammond Central and when the Wolves needed him, he showed up.

The junior scored 27 points to go with 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals as Hammond Central clinched the Great Lakes Athletic Conference title with a 57-52 win at Morton on Saturday.

“Today, we were just focused on getting a conference championship,” Woods said. “It was an ugly one but we still got it done.”

An energetic gymnasium gave a juice to the players early. Nate King scored a pair of buckets, getting a technical after the second which sparked a 10-0 Wolves run. As Morton kept it close, they expanded their lead to 28-18 in the second quarter behind Woods, who scored 11 of his 27 points in the period.

Morton scored the final four of the half as part of a 9-0 run extending into the third quarter to cut the lead to 28-27. But Hammond Central held steady until Ladaion Barnes’ and-1 reclaimed a 45-44 lead with 4:44 left in the fourth.