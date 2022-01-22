Jordan Woods leads Hammond Central past city rival Morton

HAMMOND — Jordan Woods has been steady for Hammond Central and when the Wolves needed him, he showed up.
The junior scored 27 points to go with 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals as Hammond Central clinched the Great Lakes Athletic Conference title with a 57-52 win at Morton on Saturday.
“Today, we were just focused on getting a conference championship,” Woods said. “It was an ugly one but we still got it done.”
An energetic gymnasium gave a juice to the players early. Nate King scored a pair of buckets, getting a technical after the second which sparked a 10-0 Wolves run. As Morton kept it close, they expanded their lead to 28-18 in the second quarter behind Woods, who scored 11 of his 27 points in the period.
Morton scored the final four of the half as part of a 9-0 run extending into the third quarter to cut the lead to 28-27. But Hammond Central held steady until Ladaion Barnes’ and-1 reclaimed a 45-44 lead with 4:44 left in the fourth.
Vynce Overshown missed his first nine shots but the junior knocked down a game-tying 3 with 2:15 left to tie it at 49. Kenneth Grant, who also struggled, followed with an and-1 with 1:51 left as part of a game-closing 13-3 run after Morton claimed a 49-44 lead.
“He’s one of our best shooters and he struggled tonight,"Wolves coach Larry Moore Jr. said of Overshown. "He was just right around the rim. I told him to keep shooting the ball."
The Times No. 3 Wolves (10-5) swept the GLAC with wins over West Side and EC Central. Their tough schedule closes with upcoming games against No. 6 21st Century, Jan. 28, at No. 1 Chesterton on Feb. 12 and closing the regular season with No. 2 Valparaiso on Feb. 25.
King finished with 16 points and four rebounds. Barnes added 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.