Juniors jolt Lake Station to undefeated start

"I was going up for a layup, but while I was in the air I thought that I could dunk it," said Miller. "Those kinds of shots are important because it pushes the momentum and gets the crown hyped."

Miller is second on the team in scoring with 16.6 points per game and leads the Eagles with 8.7 boards and 4.7 assists per game.

"Willie led us in every stat category last year and continues to do that now because we rely on him to do a lot of things and because of his length, athleticism and versatility," Burke said. "He can do things that other players can't."

Gonzalez, who averages 11.8 ppg along with 6.1 rebounds and is second in the area with 4.0 steals per game, took it a step further.

"He's also a unicorn," said a laughing Gonzalez. "Willie can play any position on the floor and no one can guard him. No one."

Lake Station won its lone sectional title in 1941 and this year is a year in which the Eagles think they can finally get over that hurdle over the next couple seasons, especially with the all the threats they have on the floor at once.