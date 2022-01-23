Juniors jolt Lake Station to undefeated start

LAKE STATION — The most important reason for Lake Station's best start is because of the massive depth of talent, and the scary thing is, the Eagles have zero seniors on the team.
Two of those five junior starters are Willie Miller and Armoni Gonzalez, who combined for 42 points in Friday night's 87-52 nonconference victory of Highland to stay undefeated (now 13-0 after Saturday's win against Hanover Central).
"I believe this is the best start we've ever had," Lake Station coach Bob Burke said. "We played some close games early and now we've turned a corner and started playing at a level where we know we can play."
In the 2019-20 season, Lake Station didn't win its 12th game until Feb. 26 and last year, win No. 12 didn't come at all.
In a sequence during the second quarter after the Eagles made a basket, Gonzalez hustled back on defense, blocked a shot, hauled in the board after the ball was tipped around, dribbled coast to coast and ended the play by bouncing the ball behind his back to fellow junior Adam Eastland for the easy transition layup.
According to Burke, Gonzalez didn't play last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but he's sure glad that his point guard is back this year.
"He's played that way since he was a freshman and having him back this year is big for us," said Burke. "He's a smooth player with versatility and is definitely among the top five point guards in the Region."
Miller praised his point guard a bit further.
"He's a unicorn," said a smiling Miller, who recorded a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds along with four steals. "Man, Armoni's so strong and we don't know how he does it. I've never played with a point guard like him before."
Gonzalez's mindset when he's out on the court is to just win at all costs and attributes the team's success to everyone laying it all out on the line for each other.
"I'm just out there trying to be a complete player," said Gonzalez, who finished with 17 points, four boards, and two steals. "We've all been playing together since eighth grade and have each other's backs no matter what."
In the most emphatic basket of the night, Miller stole the ball at halfcourt and dunked it over a Highland defender in one of the flashiest ways you'll ever see.
"I was going up for a layup, but while I was in the air I thought that I could dunk it," said Miller. "Those kinds of shots are important because it pushes the momentum and gets the crown hyped."
Miller is second on the team in scoring with 16.6 points per game and leads the Eagles with 8.7 boards and 4.7 assists per game.
"Willie led us in every stat category last year and continues to do that now because we rely on him to do a lot of things and because of his length, athleticism and versatility," Burke said. "He can do things that other players can't."
Gonzalez, who averages 11.8 ppg along with 6.1 rebounds and is second in the area with 4.0 steals per game, took it a step further.
"He's also a unicorn," said a laughing Gonzalez. "Willie can play any position on the floor and no one can guard him. No one."
Lake Station won its lone sectional title in 1941 and this year is a year in which the Eagles think they can finally get over that hurdle over the next couple seasons, especially with the all the threats they have on the floor at once.
"We all believe it and that's been our goal since day one," said Burke. "Players like Romeo (Guerra), Adam (Eastland) and Maurion (Turks) along with Willie and Armoni can go off on any given night and because everyone here is a family, certain accountability comes along with that."