WHEATFIELD — When Wade Williams dons Kankakee Valley’s red and white uniform, he's always his team's most recognizable player.
The 6-foot-5 senior is the tallest Kougar on the basketball court, his shoulder-length, light-brown hair whipping around despite his headband’s vain attempts to rein it in. On the football field, Williams towers over his offensive line in the pocket and moves with agility befitting quarterbacks much shorter.
Throughout Williams’ senior season on the turf and hardwood, however, the occasional absence of his mother, Elisa, in the stands was as conspicuous as his play.
All along Wade Williams’ athletic journey, his mother has been there — up until this past year. Elisa Williams was diagnosed with breast cancer and follicular lymphoma in June and has spent portions of recent months away from home, traveling to Houston’s MD Anderson Cancer Center roughly every three weeks for treatment.
“It was weird at first because Mom wasn’t home,” Wade Williams said. “It was just hard. … (My parents) were always involved, and we’re real close.”
Due to Wade Williams’ busy football and basketball schedule, he had to stay behind and wait for the phone to buzz with news while his mother underwent countless tests.
All the while, he balanced numerous commitments. Considering his desire to one day work in the medical field, he couldn’t let his grades slip. Outside of sports, Wade Williams worked part-time in construction and now washes cars. He put work on hold in order to focus on household chores.
Elisa Williams’ first stay in Houston brought on particularly strong emotions for the family. While Elisa Williams said the strong support from friends and family has helped — including a “Team Elisa” campaign complete with striking green and pink T-shirts — early stages of treatment were filled with uncertainty. She likened the time to a tornado suddenly appearing in an unexpected location, as the family simultaneously dealt with shock and the murky path forward.
Contact between Elisa Williams and the family was sporadic during the first visit — when results came back, Elisa Williams phoned home with updates. As Wade Williams said: “There were no good calls.”
“It was just a lot of unexpected bad news day after day,” Elisa Williams said. “Just waiting, trying to get answers on what we were gonna do with my condition.”
K.V. basketball coach Bill Shepherd said he could sometimes sense something was wrong, and the coaching staff sat down with Wade Williams before the season to tell him that he should let them know if he needs time off.
Wade Williams, however, never missed a game. He didn’t skip a single practice. Shepherd said he was the first player to come to coaches before the season to ask how he could improve. And he continued to serve as the senior leader of a team that won its first sectional game since 2011, posting a winning season for the first time in six years at 13-12 despite turbulence along the way.
“He probably had a lot of days where he was just trying to fit things in as best he could,” Shepherd said. “As far as his leadership on the team, I just see somebody who was always trying to keep things together. I’m assuming he probably got that because in the other aspects of his life, that’s what he was trying to do.”
Elisa Williams played basketball growing up, and Wade Williams said she had never missed one of his games until this season. While friends and family kept her up to date by texting her mid-game and even conversing with her on FaceTime from the gym when she was in Houston, it was a change.
When Wade Williams picked up football as a child, Elisa and David, Wade Williams’ father, became board members of the local Pop Warner league. When Wade Williams followed in his mother's footsteps and started basketball, Elisa or David Williams drove him to all his practices.
On top of everything, a number of Elisa Williams' trips to Houston took place during crunch time of college application season. With Wade Williams' interest in medicine, good grades and admission to the right university were crucial.
Elisa Williams’ treatment, however, nudged Wade Williams in a specific direction. Elisa Williams said whenever doctors choose how to move forward with her treatment, Wade Williams isn’t bewildered by the long-worded jargon that leaves many in the dust. Instead, he wants to know the details.
As a result, Wade Williams realized he wants to pursue a career in radiology and help those like his mother who fight cancer.
Wade Williams’ admission to Indiana University brought his dream closer to reality. He lights up when talking about what has become a driving passion.
“After seeing all the scans and everything that I saw from my mom, I thought it was really interesting how much it showed, and to show the progress,” Wade Williams said. “Before that, I was undecided on what I wanted to do.”
Elisa Williams said the end of Wade Williams’ senior season marked the end of an era for a family that had made sports a way of life. While Wade Williams’ younger brother, Reece, will return next year as a tight end on the Kougars football team, no longer will every weekend and weeknight feature one of Wade Williams’ practices or games.
It’s not all bad news, however. Without the additional time commitment, Wade Williams hopes to travel with his mother to Houston for her next appointment. His balancing act may not be as difficult as it was during basketball season, but his impact on the Kougars should last.
“Teammates look up to Wade — not just literally, because he’s taller than everybody. They look up to him just because of the way he goes about his life and his business,” Shepherd said. “I just think his commitment on those levels to everything, for a high school kid in particular, should be commended.”