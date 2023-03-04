MORGAN TOWNSHIP — With less than three minutes left in Saturday’s sectional semifinal, Keagan Holder finished between two defenders to give Morgan Township an important 63-55 advantage. Holder flexed quickly before getting back on defense.

Two minutes later, Holder broke DeMotte Christian’s press and drove to the basket. As a Knights defender stepped to him, he executed a perfect pocket pass to Bryant DeBoard for two points and a 67-62 lead with just 26 seconds left. Holder flashed goggles with his hands on his eyes.

“Usually I’m not like that. Usually I try not to react too much,” Holder said. “It’s just something we do in practice all the time. We joke around. It’s for my team to just get some smiles. I’m just in the moment, it’s habit from playing with my friends.”

Holder had plenty of fun, especially late in the Cherokees 70-66 win over DeMotte Christian on Saturday, finishing with 18 points, a plethora of pretty passes like his one late in the fourth and a drawn charge.

Though Morgan Township closed the first half up 38-26, DeMotte Christian just wouldn’t go away. Jacob Miller delivered with 26 points in what would be his final game for the Knights.

“Their crowd showed out. It’s a pretty far drive, but their crowd showed out,” Holder said. “They were playing with confidence, and (Miller) has had a crazy four years at DeMotte and he’s really helped them out the last four years.”

DeMotte tied the game late on a Tony Bos 3-pointer with 4:32 left in the contest, but it was as close as the Knights would get. A few quick Cherokee buckets and made free throws down the stretch put the game away for Morgan Township.

“This team has found different ways to win all season,” Morgan Township coach Kevin Krieger said. “We are known for our defense, ... but we can score if we need to, and I think you saw that today.”

Mustangs down HAST

Spencer Andrews stands at 6-foot-1, undersized by post players standards. He didn’t struggle Saturday morning, scoring 33 points and grabbing 13 rebounds for Kouts in its sectional semifinal win over Hammond Academy.

The Mustangs senior dominated in the paint early and often, working the baseline and low block to his advantage.

“Spencer is really active on the inside,” Kouts coach Kevin Duzan said. “When he’s moving, he’s a tough matchup.”

After a first quarter that saw Kouts open up a 27-9 edge, the Hawks opted to switch to a 1-3-1 zone. With Andrews on the bench and other members of the Mustangs sitting with foul trouble, Hammond Academy found its footing. Three straight buckets by Jermaine Bartlett and a tough layup by Rodrick Quinn forced Duzan to call a timeout.

That’s when Matthew Baker, working from the foul line, started to find Andrews along the baseline. From there the Mustangs — and Andrews didn’t look back.

Andrews’ first half featured 16 points, a drawn charge, but the Morgan big felt there were points left on the board.

The Mustangs as a whole went 6-of-16 from the charity stripe in the first half, including a 2-of-6 mark from Andrews.

“I lost a little bit of focus,” Andrews said. “I just knew I had to focus back up. We were up big and I was like, ‘that’s not enough.’”

Kouts will take on Morgan Township in the Class 1A Sectional 49 final Saturday night at 7 p.m.

“Playing Morgan, that’s what you strive for,” Andrews said. “That rivalry makes you want to play extra hard. They hate us, we hate them. We want to come into their house tonight and bring it to them.”

PHOTOS: Morgan Township hosts boys basketball sectional semifinals on Saturday