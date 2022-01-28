 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS BASKETBALL

Kenneth Grant finds range after halftime as Hammond Central rolls

HAMMOND — Kenneth Grant had only five points in the first half Friday night. He missed a few open shots and struggled to get to his spots.

Hammond Central’s junior guard didn’t get down, though. He and the Wolves knew what was coming.

“The second half, I was just trusting my teammates and my teammates helped me pull out of that deep hole I was in in the first half,” Grant said. “My teammates gave me the rock. They trusted me to shoot that shot and I shot it.”

Grant had 15 points in the fourth quarter and helped the Wolves pull away from 21st Century to win 90-77 in a nonconference game that looked like it would be a battle early. He finished with 23.

21st Century at Hammond Central boys basketball

Hammond Central's Jordan Woods, far right, signals a 3 with his hand and Wolves cheerleaders watch as Pharrell White, far left, sinks a 3-pointer against 21st Century on Friday in Hammond.

Jordan Woods had 19 for Hammond Central. Matthew King and Pharrell White each had 12.

“That’s how Kenneth is, man. He can be quiet and then he scores in bunches. He always had since we had him in seventh grade,” Wolves coach Larry Moore Jr. said.

The Cougars led for almost the duration of the first half and were up 38-34 at the break.

21st Century at Hammond Central boys basketball

21st Century's Quintin Floyd, right, works past Hammond Central's Vynce Overshown on Friday in Hammond.

21st Century jumped out in front early behind a pair of early 3-pointers by Quintin Floyd. He had 11 of his 29 in the first quarter. He also had 10 rebounds in the game.

Floyd’s contributions were important for the Cougars (11-3) with leading scorer Ashton Williamson on the bench with three fouls for much of the second quarter. Williamson returned to the floor in the second half and scored 14 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, mostly after the game was out of reach.

Moore said he asked his team to sink off Williamson in the second half and prevent him from penetrating and collapsing the defense to find shooters.

21st Century at Hammond Central boys basketball

Hammond Central coach Larry Moore Jr. calls out to his players on Friday in Hammond.

“We were letting Ashton get downhill too much and he was creating shots for others,” Moore said. “We wanted to make him more of a scorer as opposed to a scorer and passer. He’s a really good player. We just sagged back.”

21st Century is No. 1 in the Class 1A AP poll. Hammond Central (13-5) is plays one of the more difficult schedules in the area.

“They’ve been talking about this game since the summer. When you come out and guys are pumped up,” Moore said. “Once we kind of settled down and started moving the ball, my shooters got the shots that they wanted.”

Hammond Central hit 10 3-pointers on the night, including Grant’s four.

The victory is the seventh straight for the Wolves, who haven’t lost since falling in overtime to Indianapolis Tech on Jan. 1.

“We worked hard as a team. We battled hard. We always put our brothers first and that’s how we got that win,” Grant said. “Every game is another game. We play tough. We battle tough and we come out as a family and win.”

