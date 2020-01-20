Hunter and Parker Kneifel might be the lesser known set of twins on the Kouts roster, but they’ve also made their presence known.
Yes, Kouts has two sets of twins on the roster with guards Cale and Cole Wireman making the Mustangs go. All four are juniors, and all four start for the unbeaten Mustangs (10-0, 4-0 Porter County Conference).
“Yea, I love it,” said Hunter Kneifel on playing with his twin brother.
“It is a family,” Kouts coach Keven Duzan said. “And, these guys do a lot of things outside of basketball that does not involve me, and they just love being together.”
It showed in Kouts 71-56 win over visiting PCC rival Washington Twp. on Friday, as Hunter and Parker each scored 13 points to compliment Cole Wireman’s game-high 31. Cale Wireman added 10.
Kouts raced out to a 14-5 lead in its up-tempo style and held a double-digit lead for most of the contest. The fast starts help
“We like pushing the ball," Hunter Kneifel said. “Parker playing defense on (Austin) Darnell, that was big.”
Darnell, the Senators leading scorer, was limited to 11
“That was huge,” Duzan said. “Obviously, you’ve got to score, but when you can limit their best player to 10 or 11 points, that’s a heck of a defensive night on him.”
The Kneifels are both 6-foot-3, and their length can give opposing offenses fits in the paint.
“First of all, just having twins is nice because they know each other so well,” Duzan said. “Cale and Cole, you see them play and how they share the ball with each other. Hunter and Parker, I don’t know how many times, the ball has been going out of bounds and they save it. I’m like, 'There’s no way,’ and they throw it right to each other as if they know they’re going to be there. Their length is key to us.”
Parker, who is one minute older than Hunter, said familiarity helps on the court.
“Since we’ve played together for so long, we kind of know what each other is going to do,” he said. “We’re just out there working hard. We played a lot over the summer together, so we kind of just have that bond.”
Hunter played a little more varsity than Parker last year, and they both played some junior varsity, but their offseason work regimen has paid off. Their stats are almost identical this year, too. Hunter averages 12.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, while Parker averages 11.9 ppg and 6.4 rpg.
“They played all summer together as a group, and you can just see their growth from a year ago is just huge for us,” Duzan said.
Kouts opens its defense of the PCC tournament title at 8 p.m. Wednesday vs. Boone Grove at Hebron.
“Every night, we’ve got to show up and play,” Duzan said.
Kouts’ two sets of twins make them a formidable opponent.
“We’re just fortunate they’re here,” Duzan said. “We like our team. We like what we’ve got, we like what we’re building and we’re just going to keep it going as long as we can.”