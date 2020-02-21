Kouts races to big lead, holds off Hanover Central

CEDAR LAKE — Two Region powers. Two radically different halves. One winner.
Zero particularly upset coaches.
Kouts got the better of Hanover Central in a 45-40 road win that featured opening and closing stretches of basketball that appeared to be entirely different games.
The Mustangs (19-2) owned a 14-point halftime lead that disappeared in the second with the Wildcats (19-2) climbing back into the game.
“The first half we were stellar,” Kouts coach Kevin Duzan said. “The second half was hold on and survive.”
Kouts appeared to be on cruise control in the first half, shooting 50 percent and knocking down seven 3-pointers en route to building a 31-17 advantage. Hanover Central star senior Dominic Lucido picked up three fouls in the first half and was limited in his minutes because of it.
With Lucido out, Wildcat coach Bryon Clouse said his team couldn’t hold true to its identity. Making matters worse, senior TJ Burt missed the game entirely with a hand injury that should be healed up before sectionals.
“Really, you look at it and the difference in the ball game was Dominic played in the second (half) but didn’t in the first,” Clouse said. “So much of what we do is because of him. We weren’t running our plays right (without Lucido). We weren’t getting into things. He sort of runs everything.”
Once Lucido reentered the game in the second half, Hanover Central scrapped its zone defense that Kouts lit up in favor of a man-to-man that gave the Mustangs fits. Sophomore Landen Babusiak scored 12 points but more importantly used his 6-foot-9 frame to keep Kouts far from the basket.
The Wildcats pulled within three points with about four minutes left. Hanover seemed poised to even things up until the Kouts got an answer in the form of layup from junior Cole Wireman at the end of a minute-long possession.
Connor McCormick, Kouts’ long senior, said his teammates never lost faith in one another and stayed patient even when things weren’t going right.
“You have to trust one another,” McCormick said. “I think that was the biggest key just to make the right play at the right time knowing we were there for one another.”
The Wiremans combined to score 30 points, with Cale finishing with 17 and Cale 13. Duzan said they deserved credit for that but added it was the less-flashy decision making from the likes of McCormick that sealed the win.
“I challenged all of the guys in the locker room to find a way to make a play,” Duzan said. “That was Connor with a rebound, (junior) Hunter (Kneifel) getting a stop under the basket. I thought they made winning plays for one another.”