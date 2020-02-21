Kouts races to big lead, holds off Hanover Central

Once Lucido reentered the game in the second half, Hanover Central scrapped its zone defense that Kouts lit up in favor of a man-to-man that gave the Mustangs fits. Sophomore Landen Babusiak scored 12 points but more importantly used his 6-foot-9 frame to keep Kouts far from the basket.

The Wildcats pulled within three points with about four minutes left. Hanover seemed poised to even things up until the Kouts got an answer in the form of layup from junior Cole Wireman at the end of a minute-long possession.

Connor McCormick, Kouts’ long senior, said his teammates never lost faith in one another and stayed patient even when things weren’t going right.

“You have to trust one another,” McCormick said. “I think that was the biggest key just to make the right play at the right time knowing we were there for one another.”

The Wiremans combined to score 30 points, with Cale finishing with 17 and Cale 13. Duzan said they deserved credit for that but added it was the less-flashy decision making from the likes of McCormick that sealed the win.