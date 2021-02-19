Kyle Ross stars, AAU teammates duel as Lake Central tops No. 5 Crown Point

Yet with the game on the line Friday, Lake Central coach Dave Milausnic had him in the game at crunch time and not as a decoy or a distributor.

“During the timeout, coach Milausnic (while drawing up a play) said J.Z.’s going to hit one right here and sure enough, I hit it,” Zezovski said.

The junior attributed his hot shooting night to the confidence teammates and coaches maintained in him despite his struggles.

“Every time the coaches put me in the game they tell me to keep shooting and all the players on the bench are always yelling at me to keep shooting,” Zezovski said.

Confidence is a shooter’s best friend and sometimes it takes those around the shooter to instill it in him.

“He had a cold spell earlier in the season, but the way we see him hit in practice, the kids have confidence in him, and I do,” Milausnic said. “Really, really happy for him because he’s put work in before and after practice to get shots up, just to see him have the confidence to make a big shot for us is exactly what we’ve needed, so I’m extremely happy for him.”

Adzia’s big shooting night didn’t surprise anyone in the gym.