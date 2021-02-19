Kyle Ross stars, AAU teammates duel as Lake Central tops No. 5 Crown Point

ST. JOHN — Lake Central has come to count on nights like the one 6-foot-7 senior Kyle Ross contributed Friday night in a 62-57 victory over visiting Crown Point: 22 points, six rebounds, a steal punctuated by a dunk. In other words, the standard fare from the muscular forward being wooed by multiple Division I heavyweights.
But the way 5-9 junior Drew Adzia, who shot 6 of 7 on 3-pointers and scored a team-high 21 points, was lighting it up from the outside for the Bulldogs, Lake Central was going to need a less predictable scoring source than Ross to prevail. Enter 5-9 junior reserve Jacob Zezovski, who described the season he had been having as a “struggle.”
Zezovski said his season-high coming into the night was three points. Now it’s nine, and the timing of his points was more significant than the total.
As Adzia, who hit a pair of treys in the second, third and fourth quarters after a scoreless first, threatened to shoot Crown Point to victory, Zezovski kept his AAU teammate from doing it by hitting a pair of fourth-quarter 3-pointers to go with the one he hit in the second quarter.
After Adzia made 1 of 2 free throws to draw the Indians within 50-49, Zezovski buried a deep 3 from the left wing to give the Indians a four-point cushion and Crown Point never drew closer than two points.
“I had to come in and knock those 3s down for our team to get the momentum going our way,” Zezovski said. “I usually come in, shoot once a game usually. This game I came in and shot it four or five times (3 for 5) and knocked down a few. Maybe two weeks ago I hit my first 3 of the season, so I’ve been struggling a lot.”
Yet with the game on the line Friday, Lake Central coach Dave Milausnic had him in the game at crunch time and not as a decoy or a distributor.
“During the timeout, coach Milausnic (while drawing up a play) said J.Z.’s going to hit one right here and sure enough, I hit it,” Zezovski said.
The junior attributed his hot shooting night to the confidence teammates and coaches maintained in him despite his struggles.
“Every time the coaches put me in the game they tell me to keep shooting and all the players on the bench are always yelling at me to keep shooting,” Zezovski said.
Confidence is a shooter’s best friend and sometimes it takes those around the shooter to instill it in him.
“He had a cold spell earlier in the season, but the way we see him hit in practice, the kids have confidence in him, and I do,” Milausnic said. “Really, really happy for him because he’s put work in before and after practice to get shots up, just to see him have the confidence to make a big shot for us is exactly what we’ve needed, so I’m extremely happy for him.”
Adzia’s big shooting night didn’t surprise anyone in the gym.
“I mean, he’s going to get a college scholarship because of the way we guard him,” Milausnic said. “He had five 3s on us last year. He had six tonight. He was dynamite tonight. We knew he was a great shooter going in and we lost him a few times. He doesn’t need much space. He’s not very tall but he makes it with a quick release and he’s just a dagger for them.”
Zezovski and Adzia have competed together on Indiana Game in AAU basketball for two years.
“That’s my buddy right there,” Zezovski said. “We’re the shooters on the (AAU) team. All night as we were going up and down the court, I kept telling him, ‘Come on, you’ve got to miss one for us.’ He couldn’t miss.”
Zezovski’s shooting touch didn’t take Adzia by surprise. He laughed when informed that Zezovski called them the shooters on Indiana Game.
“We joke about that (who’s a better shooter) all the time,” Adzia said. “He’s been playing behind a lot of good guards over there (Lake Central) and he just took every opportunity he had and knocked some big 3s down tonight. Those were huge 3s he hit in the second half. It comes down to defense and we couldn’t get stops.”
Adzia, 10 inches shorter than Ross, blocked one of his shots, which left Ross towering over him and jawing at the other end of floor after a whistle. Adzia didn’t express any hard feelings over that and had nothing but kind words for his opponent.
“He’s a heck of a player,” Adzia said. “We dedicated our whole practice to stopping him and when he gets in a groove you just can’t stop him. He’s D-I for a reason.”
Crown Point coach Clint Swan echoed those sentiments about Ross.
“I thought we did a good job at times, particularly in the second half of trying to keep him from stringing together too many possessions, but he still made some plays and hit some big shots and had some big rebounds for them, too,” Swan said. “Hats off to LC, they played extremely well tonight.”
On this night, Ross needed help, and Zezovski was there to lend it with timely shooting.