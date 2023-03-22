ST. JOHN — Dave Milausnic stepped down from his position as Lake Central boys basketball coach, the school made official Wednesday.

He had a record of 264-183 over 19 seasons leading the Indians, peaking with a trip to the state finals in 2014. He’s the winningest coach in Lake Central history. Milausnic is not retiring. He’ll remain a teacher at Lake Central and hasn’t ruled out the possibility of coaching again at some point in the future.

“I don’t think there’d ever be a perfect time (to step down). I still enjoy the kids and the practices. I’m just at a point in my life that there are a few other factors that I need to prioritize,” he said.

Family was one of what he said were several factors in the decision. He was able to coach his son Mitch through his senior season. His daughter Riley will be a senior with a girls team Lake Central is very optimistic about next year.

“That’s obviously a big part of the equation but it’s not the only thing,” Milausnic said. “The last three or four years, my wife (Robyn) would be in one place and I’d be in another. I wanted to just spend a year being a dad.”

Milausnic is a well-respected member of the local coaching community. Only a handful of area coaches have been at it longer. He was an assistant under Jim Black before becoming head coach in 2004.

He won three sectional titles, one regional and one semistate. He twice won 20 games or more.

“He’s done a lot. He’s experienced a lot. He’s won a lot. He’s been a part of the Indiana All-Stars as an assistant coach. He went to the state championship. He’s coached NBA guys. He’s coached guys that have played overseas,” Chesterton coach Marc Urban said. “He checked a lot of boxes. He’s put in his time and now he’s just going to go be a dad. He’s probably doing it right.”

Urban has known Milausnic almost his entire life. Milausnic, a 1990 HIghland graduate, played for Urban’s father Mike in high school. Urban played at Lake Central while Milausnic was the Indians junior varsity coach. After college, he was an assistant under Milausnic for six seasons before coaching the Indians girls team for four years.

“He really allowed me to grow as a coach,” Urban said. “I learned a lot about how to run a program from the ground up, how important it is to be involved in all aspects of it, how to try to groom coaches in your system. I just really got a very good feel for how much is actually involved in high school coaching.”

The 2014 season was a special one for Milausnic. The Indians were 22-4. They were led by future NBA player Glenn Robinson III and eventual Butler Bulldog Tyler Wideman, who is currently playing professional basketball overseas. That team lost 63-59 to Indianapolis Tech in the state championship.

“They were just a fun, very talented group that blew us away every day in practice, as good of basketball players and as athletic (as you could want),” Milausnic said. “(It was) just a phenomenal team that I was fortunate to have the opportunity to coach. Some coaches do it right for 40 years and never have that opportunity.”

Well wishes came in from that team and others after the move went public, Milausnic said. They meant a lot to him. The impact he had on players is why he says he coached.

“I hope they remember me as a person who always went to bat for them, who worked my tail off for them and invested more in them as a person than as a player and will continue to do so,” he said. “I’ve been very lucky to have great kids, great families and an administration that always had my back, as well. Lake Central’s a great place to work.”

Milausnic believes the program is set up for the future. The Lake Central junior varsity was 19-5 this past season. There are four juniors returning with significant experience to a 16-9 team.

“The next guy is going to be in a good position,” Milausnic said. “One of the things coaches try to do is to make sure they leave something in the cupboard. I think the group we have coming back can compete for a sectional and I’m looking forward to watching them play.”

Lake Central could be a highly sought-after coaching position for more than just what’s coming back. It’s the 13th largest school in the state, according to the latest IHSAA numbers, with over 3,200 students.

Indians Athletic Director Chris Enyeart said applications will be collected for a few weeks, followed by interviews. There’s no timetable to find Milausnic’s replacement but the hope is to make a hire before the summer.

“Dave’s been a true ambassador for the Lake Central program. He was an assistant here and has been our coach for 19 years. He’s developed the program and is always involved with our Lake Central boys basketball club or the Lake Central AAU teams or our middle school teams,” Enyeart said. “He’s always developed great relationships within the school, with the athletes and within the community. It’s been a pleasure to work with him.”

