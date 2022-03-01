Lake Central rallies past Morton in senior's return from nose surgery

ST. JOHN — Lake Central collectively breathed a sigh of relief Tuesday.

The Indians needed big second halves from Jaiden Clayton and Mitch Milausnic to get a comeback 49-45 win over Morton in the Class 4A Sectional 1 opener. It was the second consecutive win for Lake Central after it lost eight of nine.

“Oh, man, it feels good. We were going through that slump for a little bit but we won our last regular season game (at McCutcheon). I think that game helped us a lot with this one. It gave us a lot of energy going into this one,” Clayton said. “I think we feel good.”

Clayton’s been that guy for the Indians at points this year, averaging just under double digits. Tuesday, he scored nine of his game-high 15 in the second half. Several of those points were at pivotal moments.

“It’s not just me. I feel like each game it’s a different person that comes up in the clutch,” Clayton said. “This game, I had to.”

Milausnic had to, as well. He buried a 3-pointer fading into the corner in the fourth quarter, then made another one when the Governors seemed to get some momentum later. He finished with nine points, all from behind the arc.

“That last one was huge,” coach Dave Milausnic, Mitch’s dad, said. “We needed that shot.”

Clayton’s buckets were especially important to the resurgence. Many came in transition or off of turnovers in the last 10 minutes of the game, when Morton was ahead by as many as nine.

He was able to find lanes to get layups and easy looks.

“(Clayton) did a nice job of attacking some seams and I thought we pushed the ball better (in the second half),” Milausnic said. “It was only a 49-point game but we needed to pick up the pace offensively, try and find some quick scores.”

It was the first sectional game for much of the Lake Central roster. Milausnic believes it showed early.

“We just had trouble finishing around the basket. We were a little hesitant, not as confident,” he said. “It’s nice to come back and show a spark there at the end. Hopefully that carries us.”

The Indians celebrated loudly in the locker room after the game. The team was all smiles as it left the court.

“I think this win gave us a lot of momentum going into our Friday game,” Clayton said. “I think we can win that one, too.”

Game summary

How Lake Central won: Morton opened the second period with a 12-2 run and led by seven at halftime. The Indians cut the lead to only three several times in the second half but never got on top until Brandon Escobedo hit two free throws with 3:55 remaining. Dorien Beatty hit 3-of-4 free throws in the final minute to seal it.

Impact players: Jeremiah Moore scored 14 for the Governors, including eight in the first quarter. Ladaion Barnes scored 15.

Late turnovers squash Morton’s chances: The Governors (10-14) turned the ball over several times in the fourth quarter, including three in the final minute and half. That killed any possibility of them regaining the lead.

Indians at full strength: Senior Ethan Knopf returned to practice for Lake Central Monday after nose surgery. He missed the second half of the regular season. Knopf entered the game with about 2:30 left in the first quarter. About a minute later, he hit a 12-foot jumper from the left baseline. He played about 10 minutes.

Quotable: “Having Ethan Knopf out there gives us a little more length and athleticism. He’s a little rusty right now but just what he provided with our traps and ball pressure out there, having a 6-4 guy out there who’s long can cause a little bit of trouble. I don’t know if we can do that with just Jaiden Clayton and a couple 5-10 guys.” —Lake Central coach Dave Milausnic

Up next: Lake Central (11-13) plays EC Central Friday in the semifinal.

