Lake Central’s length wreaks havoc in win against LaPorte

ST. JOHN — Lake Central went big. LaPorte couldn’t.
The mismatch worked.
The lengthy Indians wreaked havoc defensively en route to a 55-39 Duneland Athletic Conference win. They started players with heights of 6-foot-10, 6-7 and 6-4 against a Slicer team that doesn’t list anyone taller than 6-5 on its roster and turned that into an edge they’d lean on all game.
“We let their length really affect us,” LaPorte coach Kyle Benge said.
Lake Central’s size advantage closed passing lanes and stymied LaPorte’s effort to get the ball into the post. As a result, the Slicers (2-8, 0-1) wound up shooting 9 of 30 from beyond the arc and only just 5 of 14 on 2-point field goal attempts.
The Indians (6-4, 1-0), meanwhile, didn’t make a single 3-pointer and instead let their defense spark their offense with steals turning into layups and extra possessions on the other end. Junior guard Ethan Knopf led all scorers with 15 points and was one of three Lake Central players in double figures and one of five with at least six points.
Knopf scored 10 of his points in the fourth quarter with the bulk of his damage coming at or near the rim.
“My teammates just helped me out making my drive to the hoop,” he said. “They made me score, I guess.”
That was a theme throughout the night.
Lake Central unleashed pressure early out of a zone look that LaPorte didn’t have an answer for. The Indians opened with 12 unanswered points and led by double digits throughout the duration of the game, including the entire second half.
The Indian defense delivered early punches and didn’t let up.
“Our zone was pretty good,” Knopf said. “Our hands were up. We were just big, reading the ball. Everybody was looking at one spot and read it and just went for it. We kept the 3s down and got a lot of turnovers.”
LaPorte tried time and again to swing the ball on the outside looking for entry ways into the post but failed to get the clean looks it needed. Even while pressuring, the Indians managed to keep their hands clean and sent the Slicers to the free throw line just seven times.
“We were just active,” Lake Central coach Dave Milausnic said. “Our anticipation, finding some deflections, it’s something we haven’t been happy with our last few games…We tried to increase possessions there. Our kids did a real good job of that.”
Lake Central’s bigs limited LaPorte junior forward Grant Ott-Large to just nine points on 4-of-15 shooting. With Ott-Large unable to account for his typical 17 points or so per game the Slicers instead turned to an outside shooting barrage but couldn’t get hot.
“Guys are going to have bad games. It happens,” Benge said. “So when that happens other guys have to step up and carry the load. Tonight wasn’t one of those nights.”