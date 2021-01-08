Lake Central’s length wreaks havoc in win against LaPorte

That was a theme throughout the night.

Lake Central unleashed pressure early out of a zone look that LaPorte didn’t have an answer for. The Indians opened with 12 unanswered points and led by double digits throughout the duration of the game, including the entire second half.

The Indian defense delivered early punches and didn’t let up.

“Our zone was pretty good,” Knopf said. “Our hands were up. We were just big, reading the ball. Everybody was looking at one spot and read it and just went for it. We kept the 3s down and got a lot of turnovers.”

LaPorte tried time and again to swing the ball on the outside looking for entry ways into the post but failed to get the clean looks it needed. Even while pressuring, the Indians managed to keep their hands clean and sent the Slicers to the free throw line just seven times.

“We were just active,” Lake Central coach Dave Milausnic said. “Our anticipation, finding some deflections, it’s something we haven’t been happy with our last few games…We tried to increase possessions there. Our kids did a real good job of that.”