Lake Central shoots its way to rout of LaPorte

ST. JOHN — Beating a team in consecutive games is difficult.

It didn’t look that way for Lake Central on Friday, though, as the Indians topped LaPorte for the second time in a week 67-46. This one opened Duneland Athletic Conference play.

“LaPorte’s a really good team and we caught them on a good night,” Lake Central coach Dave Milausnic said. “We played very well and we didn’t see the best LaPorte team, but that team has every tool they need to cut down a net in March. They’re really good and they’re well coached.”

Lake Central (9-1) beat LaPorte (8-4) 65-58 last week in the championship of the Slicers’ holiday tournament. The Indians expected LaPorte to come out with a chip on their shoulder.

Any thought of revenge was quickly squashed, though, in the middle portion of the game. An eight-point Lake Central lead grew to 28 by the start of the final frame. Five different Indians hit shots from behind the arc in the third quarter.

“We haven’t been shooting the ball to our capabilities,” Milausnic said. “Tonight was just, you know how it happens. Kids that can shoot, they have a night.”

The reserves played almost the duration of the fourth.

“This is huge. (DAC games) are the most important games of the season,” junior Jake Smith said. “Coach (Milausnic) talked about that so we definitely came out fired up.”

Smith paced the Indians with 16 points Friday, including a 3-pointer during a second quarter in which he scored eight. It was only his sixth triple of the season.

His contribution was key because Lake Central’s leading scorer Brandon Escobedo picked up his second foul early and had to spend some time on the bench.

“Once the first goes in, it kind of helps your confidence,” Smith said. “(Escobedo) got into early foul trouble. He was going to be sitting the bench the rest of the half so I had to step up a little bit.”

Xavier Williams scored 13 for the Indians. Rhett Pieters and Mitch Milausnic each added nine. Seven different Lake Central players contributed at least five points, with the team playing more of an inside out game than it may on most nights.

“We just want to be conscious of getting the ball inside,” Dave Milaunsic said. “I thought we had a nice balance of just being conscious of throwing the ball inside, taking what they give and if they gave us a three, we take it.”

The win extends Lake Central’s streak to nine in a row since opening the season with a 3-point loss to South Bend Washington.

“Yes it is,” Milausnic said when asked if it’s a fun time to be a coach. “I’ve been on the other end.”

