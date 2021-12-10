Lake Central spoils Aaron Austin's Andrean debut behind Brandon Escobedo's big night

ST. JOHN — Brandon Escobedo got to have some fun Friday night.
The Lake Central junior fed off the energy of a pair of boisterous student sections and grabbed several important rebounds for the Indians, putting some back or extending the play. He finished with a team-leading 14 points and Lake Central topped visiting Andrean 61-44.
“When things start to get physical, I’m a really physical guy. When it comes down to it, I get into it. My source of scoring is getting an offensive rebound, putting it back up strong and doing what I have to do,” Escobedo said. “Andrean, when they come with a student section like that and we have one of our own, it means something when they start nipping at each other.”
It may have been his classmates battling the 59ers students with chants Friday, but Escobedo’s game has been that way for a while.
“He’s been pretty consistent. He does a great job with that. His motor is exceptional,” Lake Central coach Dave Milausnic said. “He got us going. He always plays hard. That’s the one constant that you always have with Brandon. He gives his best effort and wants to win.”
It was the head coaching debut for Andrean’s Aaron Austin. He was an assistant for the 59ers for seven seasons.
He was dealing with injuries, illnesses and having several players only recently returning to the hardwood from Andrean’s state-championship football run.
“We’ve had 25 practices. Some teams have had four or five games already,” Austin said. “We’ll get this get this one game under our belt, regroup and recover.”
Lake Central (2-1) opened things up in the second quarter, outscoring the 59ers 24-2. Milausnic said his team was able to fill lanes and transition into a more fluid offense like it wants to.
“We found some turnovers and our defense did the work. That was really the difference,” Milausnic said.
Both sides lost a post player to early foul trouble. Lake Central’s Karson Colin picked up his second foul about 40 seconds after tipoff. Andrean’s Dh’Mari Wright had two fouls 37 seconds later. Both players returned in the second quarter and Wright quickly picked up a third and fourth foul in a little over two minutes.
“This whole day wasn’t as smooth as I wanted. I’ll take that. I’ve been coaching for a while but I’m still learning,” Austin said.
The 59ers (0-1) also lost Patrick Moynihan in the second quarter to an apparent ankle injury. Moynihan injured the other leg during the soccer season. Austin said it looked like he may have to miss some time. He’s the 59ers' most experienced player.
Andrean closed the gap to as little as 12 before the Indians regained control late. Guard Aiden Austin started cold but scored 12 points in the fourth quarter. He finished with 18.
“We battled. I just didn’t have enough bodies,” Aaron Austin said. “I’ve got some good assistants. We’ve got some good kids. We’ll get it right.”