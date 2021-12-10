Lake Central spoils Aaron Austin's Andrean debut behind Brandon Escobedo's big night

ST. JOHN — Brandon Escobedo got to have some fun Friday night.

The Lake Central junior fed off the energy of a pair of boisterous student sections and grabbed several important rebounds for the Indians, putting some back or extending the play. He finished with a team-leading 14 points and Lake Central topped visiting Andrean 61-44.

“When things start to get physical, I’m a really physical guy. When it comes down to it, I get into it. My source of scoring is getting an offensive rebound, putting it back up strong and doing what I have to do,” Escobedo said. “Andrean, when they come with a student section like that and we have one of our own, it means something when they start nipping at each other.”

It may have been his classmates battling the 59ers students with chants Friday, but Escobedo’s game has been that way for a while.

“He’s been pretty consistent. He does a great job with that. His motor is exceptional,” Lake Central coach Dave Milausnic said. “He got us going. He always plays hard. That’s the one constant that you always have with Brandon. He gives his best effort and wants to win.”