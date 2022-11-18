Lake Station’s Wille Miller Jr. expects to bully defenders his senior year

LAKE STATION — Willie Miller Jr. isn’t a mean kid. Lake Station’s standout senior point guard is fun-loving, coach Bob Burke says. He jokes with his teammates after a missed dunk in practice. He laughs after watching another get crossed over on five-on-fives.

Miller led Lake Station in virtually every statistical category as a junior but to unlock the next tier in his game to go from Eagles standout and member of The Times All-Area Second Team to collegiate prospect capable of leading a program at the next level he’s decided to get tough. Maybe even bully.

“I’m going to be more physical this year,” Miller Jr. said, “especially on defense. I need to be a lock-down defender.”

Burke doesn’t expect Miller to back down from anyone.

“He’s one of the most athletic kids we’ve seen here, and we’ve seen some pretty good ones come through over the years,” Burke said. “The one thing we’re waiting on is for him to make that jump physically. Is he going to be feared in the paint? At the basket? We’ve seen how good he is out at the perimeter but how much more aggressive can he be on the attack?”

Miller’s transformation into a feared player has taken both physical and mental training.

He laughs recalling playing his freshman year at Lake Station standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 120 pounds — maybe. He ate what he wanted. He didn’t lift much. His body was what it was.

That changed his sophomore year where while visiting Don Bosco Prep he realized the importance of nutrition and strength training. Miller didn’t opt to leave Lake Station for Don Bosco but did take away a newfound commitment to being cognizant of his diet and being committed to the weight room.

The result sees Miller check in for his senior season standing 6-foot-3 and weighing nearly 180 pounds. He no longer needs to worry about being pushed around on the floor. He’s the one doing the moving.

“It’s changed the game a lot,” Miller said. “I feel like it’s allowed me to become way more consistent. I feel like I can get to my spots more easily because of all the lifting and because I’m stronger and faster. I still do all the things I always did but it just comes more easily.”

That’s bad news for anyone trying to put a body in front of him. Teams can expect Miller to complement his already stout shooting — he shot 45% from beyond the arc and 76% from the free-throw line last season — with a more concerted effort to finish at the rim and draw fouls.

“His physicality is something that’s really changed his game,” Burke said. “In the past he was a finesse kid. Contact wasn’t something he did very well. Now he’s attacking the rim more and being that aggressor we need him to be.”

That holds true on both sides of the floor. Miller wants to play basketball in college and dreams of one day playing professionally overseas to experience new parts of the world but hasn’t gotten past the point of colleges just being interested in him yet.

He’s considering playing at a prep school to garner additional attention but in the meantime is focused on becoming an elite defender capable of stopping other players like him he’d see at that level. Offense has come easy for Miller, Burke said, but becoming a walking stop could be the difference in a scholarship offer or not.

“He already does it all for us but we need him to be that lock-down defender,” Burke said. “Be that guy that doesn’t let a kid score. Don’t let him get an easy look. We’ve pressured him a little bit more this year to not let a kid get a shot off or get passed him. We’re on him. It’s something we’ve strived for him to buy into.”

Miller says he has.

“It’s so much more important now,” he said.

Miller said he doesn’t allow a day to go by without thinking about how last year’s season ended. Lake Station went 21-4 but lost to Bishop Noll by just three points in a Class 2A sectional championship game after winning by three earlier in the year.

That loss hurt, Miller said, and he doesn’t want to let himself forget what it was like.

Both Lake Station and Bishop Noll moved up to Class 3A this season. They have potential to clash in Sectional 17. If they do, Miller said he and his teammates will be ready. But their goals go beyond just a sectional.

“We can win state if we keep our heads on straight and play how we’re capable of,” Miller said. “Last year we just settled too much. Like, let’s just go win sectionals or beat this team we could beat by 50 by 10. This year we’re not settling anymore.”