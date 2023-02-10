MERRILLVILLE — Don’t expect LaPorte boys basketball to take a mini bus to a game again any time soon.

The Slicers lost Duneland Athletic Conference road contests to Lake Central 67-46 and Crown Point 68-51 using the smaller bus as their means of transportation. Senior center Tommy Samuelson blamed the ride, telling coach Jordan Heckard they needed the full-size bus to win games.

LaPorte took one to Merrillville on Friday. The Slicers won 84-75.

“I don’t think we’ll take mini busses again,” Heckard said.

The win was LaPorte’s first on the road against Merrillville since Dec. 9, 2011.

It’s only crazy if it doesn’t work.

“We get the big bus and we get the dub,” junior forward Rylan Kieszkowski said.

Kieszkowski poured in a game-high 23 points and dished five assists. Thirteen of those points came in the first half. Seven were in the most critical juncture of the game at the end of the second quarter.

LaPorte (14-6, 3-3) and Merrillville (7-10, 0-6) exchanged the lead six times in the opening 3:40 of the second quarter before Kieszkowski and his Slicer teammates took over. He hit a triple to go up five shortly after a timeout and ended the half with a sequence that included a layup after a long rebound and another off a steal in the final seconds of the half.

“Rylan gave us a spark,” Heckard said. “It’s funny because there can be just one play that kind of sparks him. We saw it last year. We see it this year.”

That play was, ironically enough, no more than three minutes into the game. Kieszkowski hit the first of five 3-pointers and felt something was just right about his shooting stroke.

“That first three, as soon as I saw it go in I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m hot,’” Kieszkowski said. “I’m hot today.”

He was right. He made 10-of-14 shots on the night.

“He’s so versatile,” Heckard said of Kieszkowski, who averages 10.7 points per game but can score in bunches. “He had five assists tonight. He pulled some big rebounds. He just disrupted their offense when he’s on defense. That’s something we needed. The first quarter was kind of a roller coaster and he kind of gave us a big lift.”

LaPorte senior guard Kyle Kirkham dropped 16 points and Samuelson contributed 14.

Senior guard Darrin Weaver led Merrillville with 20 points and briefly pulled the Pirates within a few possessions late but the Slicers did too much damage between the end of the second quarter and start of the third.

The win is LaPorte’s second in a row against Merrillville after dropping the previous seven consecutively and fourth in a row on the season which includes a 50-47 win against Valparaiso. The Slicers can climb above .500 in the DAC with a win against Portage next Friday.

“It’s a big win for us,” Kieszkowski said. “We have a good streak going right now. This is good and can be good for us at the end of the year.”

PHOTOS: Merrillville hosts LaPorte in boys basketball web-galleryhtmlcode web-galleryhtmlcode 021123-spt-bbk-lap-mer_13 021123-spt-bbk-lap-mer_12 021123-spt-bbk-lap-mer_9 021123-spt-bbk-lap-mer_3 021123-spt-bbk-lap-mer_8 021123-spt-bbk-lap-mer_11 021123-spt-bbk-lap-mer_6 021123-spt-bbk-lap-mer_2 021123-spt-bbk-lap-mer_4 021123-spt-bbk-lap-mer_10 021123-spt-bbk-lap-mer_7 021123-spt-bbk-lap-mer_1 021123-spt-bbk-lap-mer_5