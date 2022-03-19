Late shots don't fall as 21st Century loses to Lafayette Central Catholic in OT

LAFAYETTE — Quintin Floyd’s game-tying 3-point try at the end of overtime against Lafayette Central Catholic didn’t fall. It went long and caromed off the back of the rim and into Knights sophomore forward Alex Hardebeck’s hands on the rebound.

Hardebeck went off running the other way with the ball secured in celebration as time expired on a 68-65 Central Catholic semistate victory over Class A No. 1 21st Century. Meanwhile, Floyd walked stone-faced back to the Cougar bench. He looked once, then twice at the Knights celebrating on the other side of the court while his teammates dealt with the suddenness of an ended season.

“It was a good look,” Floyd, a junior guard, said not much louder than a whisper.

He paused.

“It just didn’t fall.”

Floyd’s miss at the conclusion of overtime was the second moment of heartbreak for 21st Century at the Crawley Center. About 15 minutes earlier, at the end of regulation, junior guard Ashton Williamson got off a clean look at a would-be go-ahead 3-pointer as time expired.

Like Floyd’s try, Williamson’s went long.

Unlike Floyd’s try, Williamson didn’t need a 3-pointer.

“I would have drove to the basket instead of shooting a 3,” Williamson said when asked if he’d do anything different given another chance.

He was at his best getting to the rim en route to a game-high 27 points but did so on just 11-of-33 shooting.

“He got a good look at it,” 21st Century coach Larry Upshaw said. “I’ve seen him make that shot time and time again. I thought it was good, actually. It just hit the back of the rim.”

21st Century led by as many as seven points midway through the third quarter of a back-and-forth game that saw the lead change hands 14 times. Williamson hit a stepback 3-pointer with 1:48 left that briefly put the Cougars ahead by two until Central Catholic senior forward Clark Obermiller tied it up the other way with two of his team-high 23 points with just 55 seconds left.

His make set the table for Williamson’s chance at heroics. He missed a 3-pointer with about 20 seconds left but 21st Century kept possession on the rebound. That then led to the missed opportunity as time expired on the fourth quarter.

“They were right on target,” Upshaw said. “At that junction of the game you’ve just got to put the ball in.”

21st Century got off 71 field-goal tries to Central Catholic’s 61 but the Knights (20-9) hurt the Cougars (22-5) at the free-throw line. They shot 22-of-36 from the charity stripe while 21st Century made just 6-of-12 attempts.

Floyd and Williamson were both saddled with foul trouble. Williamson picked up two fouls in the first five minutes and got his fourth with 5:15 left in the fourth quarter. Floyd then picked up the fourth personal of his own with 5:06 left in the fourth. Five Cougars were charged with at least three fouls.

Upshaw didn’t hide his displeasure.

“We shot 12 free throws the whole game. They shot 36,” he said. “That’s what you can chalk the game up to.”

After time expired on the overtime period senior center Eric Price walked off the floor with his jersey off briefly before returning. Others raised their jerseys over their heads while coping with what was nearly a trip to the state finals.

But the Cougars will be back, Floyd promised. The junior trio of himself, Williamson and Demetrius Moss accounted for nearly 50 of 21st Century’s 65 points per game on the season. That core will return. Price graduates leaving 7.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game to make up. But apart from that those who contributed to this run will have another together next season.

“We aren’t going away,” Floyd said. “We’ll be here again.”

